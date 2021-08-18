Crossroads, Inc. to hold annual fundraising carnival on August 28
MUSCATINE — A well-known Crossroads Inc. fundraiser will return from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28. Crossroads will hold a carnival in its parking lot, 1424 Houser St. Development Coordinator Mike Dunlap says it will be the seventh year for the carnival, which was canceled last year because of COVID-19. Many on the Crossroads' staff are thrilled to see the organization's biggest fundraiser return.muscatinejournal.com
