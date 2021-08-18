Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Data Warehouses Meet Data Lakes

Network World
 5 days ago

Ventana Research found that 73% of organizations are combining their data warehouse and data lakes in some way—and 23% of organizations are replacing the data warehouse with data lakes. As the data warehouse and data lake converge, a new data management paradigm has emerged that combines the best of both worlds: the Lakehouse architecture.

www.networkworld.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Lake#Data Management#Ventana Research
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Related
Marketsmartechseries.com

ChaosSearch Hits Significant Growth Milestones in 1H 2021 as it Delivers New Approach to Activate Data Lakes for Analytics

With 611% Y/Y revenue growth, data analytics start-up on track for record-breaking year. ChaosSearch reported record growth for the first half of the year, as its Data Lake Platform continues to gain traction amongst enterprises challenged with explosive data growth and those struggling to gain insights from the massive volumes of data sitting in their data lake. The organization’s year-over-year revenue has increased by 611%.
Softwaresiliconangle.com

Oracle targets data warehouse rivals with automated features for HeatWave MySQL service

Oracle Corp. today embellished the HeatWave database query accelerator it introduced last year with machine learning-based automation features that it says further improve performance. MySQL Autopilot, which is being introduced today, includes automated provisioning, parallel loading, data placement, query plan improvement, scheduling and error recovery. Oracle said the automated features...
Softwareaithority.com

ZPE Systems Announces Nodegrid Data Lake, App Marketplace, And Sensors To Help Organizations Uncover Valuable Data For Edge Operations

ZPE Systems launches a new applications marketplace, along with a portfolio of USB-type environmental sensors, meant to help organizations leverage valuable data generated by their IT components. As networks and users become more distributed, it’s imperative that organizations uncover hidden data to optimize availability and user experiences. Nodegrid sensors allow organizations to collect critical data points, for deep insights into their infrastructures, systems, and security logs, among other categories.
Economydataversity.net

Dear Laura: Help! The Business Dislikes Our Data Warehouse

Click to learn more about author Laura Madsen. Welcome to the Dear Laura blog series! As I’ve been working to challenge the status quo on Data Governance – I get a lot of questions about how it will “really” work. I’ll be sharing these questions and answers via this DATAVERSITY® series. Last year I wrote the book “Disrupting Data Governance” because I firmly believe that poor Data Governance programs are getting in the way of data programs being as successful as possible.
TechnologyCIO

Liberating legacy data through data digital decoupling

Welcome to second episode of this three part series on ‘Liberating data: the new paradigm to drive business success and customer delight’ brought to you by Google Cloud, Accenture and IDG Communications. In episode one we heard about the importance of creating a proper Customer Data Architecture (CDA) as the...
TechnologyNetwork World

Key Trends in Enterprise Storage

Digital transformation has become a business imperative. It represents the evolution of enterprises toward more data-driven business models. And, as a result, businesses are capturing, storing, and analyzing more data than ever before. But there’s something enterprises moving into the digital era need to be aware of: Legacy data management and storage systems are not well suited to efficiently meet the needs of digital transformation.
Computersdatasciencecentral.com

Become a certified data scientist with these data science certifications

Worldwide the necessity of data science has become very vital in many industries, they are using it to grab valuable insights to stay ahead of the competition. Each industry has a massive amount of data that they don’t know what to do with it. The need for professionals in data science has grown immensely in all industries because only they can understand the data.
SoftwareInfoworld

When RPA meets data science

Robotic process automation (RPA) companies are endeavoring to deliver “the fully automated enterprise,” but even that promise may be shortsighted. Current trends are indicating that there’s much more that can be done with RPA—especially when combined with data science. RPA tools started by getting computers to do the repetitive part...
Computersarxiv.org

Scalable3-BO: Big Data meets HPC - A scalable asynchronous parallel high-dimensional Bayesian optimization framework on supercomputers

Bayesian optimization (BO) is a flexible and powerful framework that is suitable for computationally expensive simulation-based applications and guarantees statistical convergence to the global optimum. While remaining as one of the most popular optimization methods, its capability is hindered by the size of data, the dimensionality of the considered problem, and the nature of sequential optimization. These scalability issues are intertwined with each other and must be tackled simultaneously. In this work, we propose the Scalable$^3$-BO framework, which employs sparse GP as the underlying surrogate model to scope with Big Data and is equipped with a random embedding to efficiently optimize high-dimensional problems with low effective dimensionality. The Scalable$^3$-BO framework is further leveraged with asynchronous parallelization feature, which fully exploits the computational resource on HPC within a computational budget. As a result, the proposed Scalable$^3$-BO framework is scalable in three independent perspectives: with respect to data size, dimensionality, and computational resource on HPC. The goal of this work is to push the frontiers of BO beyond its well-known scalability issues and minimize the wall-clock waiting time for optimizing high-dimensional computationally expensive applications. We demonstrate the capability of Scalable$^3$-BO with 1 million data points, 10,000-dimensional problems, with 20 concurrent workers in an HPC environment.
TechnologyNewsday

We are our data, our data are us

By one count, more than 2.5 quintillion bytes of digitized information are generated on Earth every day. That’s more data than all the words spoken by all the humans who ever existed, using generous estimates for both. Texts, emails, pet videos, influencer TikToks, financial transactions and data about data itself all inundate the world in a seemingly never-ending flood.
Computersdatabricks.com

Unlock the Potential Inside Your Data Lake

Organizations are looking for ways to get more out of their data lakes. This is your chance to learn how Apple and Disney+ have implemented Delta Lake, making their data lake performant and reliant for analytics and AI. This two-part event will help you unlock the potential inside your data...
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

The Art of Discarding Data

Engineering solutions aren’t just about building something. It’s about figuring out a way to solve the problem at hand with the least amount of resources. The problem of optimization is at the center of all computing and, essentially, all human endeavors. It deals with questions like — how to make a plane go faster (and on lesser fuel), how to write code that you can reuse, how to make stock market data land a few milliseconds faster across continents, and so on. The answers to these questions aren’t always immediate. These answers are found in iterations. Every iteration is an exercise in optimization (although some iterations are just marketing stunts), not just of resources, but of design and aesthetic too.
TechnologyNetwork World

5 Principles of Successful Cloud-Enabled Transformation

An often-paraphrased saying goes as follows: “The survival of the fittest is the ageless law of business, but the fittest are rarely the strongest. The fittest are those endowed with the qualifications for adaptation, the ability to accept the inevitable and conform to the unavoidable, to harmonize with existing or changing conditions.”
BusinessNetwork World

Marvell buys Innovium for cloud data-center expertise

Network-acceleration processors are becoming as popular as CPUs, and the latest big buy is Marvell Technology acquiring Innovium, a provider of networking solutions for cloud and edge data centers. Marvell already has an extensive portfolio of Ethernet-switching processors, and it recently acquired Inphi, a developer of dedicated high radix, performance-optimized...
Softwaremartechseries.com

How a Data Lake Query Acceleration Platform can Reduce Latency for Data Lakes and Expand Adoption

The exponential growth of data generated and managed by companies around the world is driving organizations to look for better ways to keep the data safe and organized. Data lakes offer a way to store unstructured data. But making the most of querying data lakes can be a challenge for data analysts. Here’s how a query acceleration platform can ensure fast and effective queries for data lakes.
TechnologyNetwork World

CIO guide to business automation

Just as modern-day insights and observability rely on integration, so does automation. By building a composable enterprise, you are positioned to take a platform approach to automation, where APIs and reusable packaged business capabilities (PBCs) help unlock data from back-end systems to provide teams with governed access to automate processes.
TechnologyNetwork World

Crisis-Tested IT Teams Accelerate Digital Agility Plans

Companies Rethink DX in Pivot to Remote Work and Digital Business. Thousands of companies were forced to quickly move their employees to a work-from-home model to help curb the COVID-19 pandemic. To support nonessential workers and to keep businesses on track, IT organizations and teams had to rapidly pivot to a digital business virtually overnight. A new survey reveals that IT decision-makers who were already engaged in some stages of digital transformation (DX) believe that their investments left them better prepared and able to cope with widespread disruptions of normal business operations.
Visual ArtData Center Knowledge

A Look at the Virtual Future of Art and Zoom Meetings at Data Center World

If the vision of the future that Toshi Hoo presented in his opening Data Center World keynote Tuesday in Orlando becomes reality, there's a massive amount of virtual, augmented, and other reality workloads headed for the world's data centers. "One of the futures that we're really interested in, where the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy