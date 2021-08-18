Want To Learn How To Overcome Key Data Reliability Challenges?

Probabilistic models of biological network growth have been extensively studied as idealized representations of network evolution. Models, such as the Kronecker model, duplication-based models, and preferential attachment models have been used for tasks such as representing null models, detecting anomalies, algorithm testing, and developing an understanding of various mechanistic biological growth processes. However, developing a new growth model to fit the observed properties of a network is a difficult task, and as new networks are studied, new models must constantly be developed. Here, we present a framework, called BioCode, for the automatic discovery of novel biological growth models that match user-specified topological features in undirected graphs. BioCode introduces a set of basic commands that are general enough to encode several previously developed models. Coupling this formal representation with an optimization approach, we show that BioCode is able to discover models for protein interaction networks, gene regulatory networks, and biological collaboration networks that closely match properties such as the degree distribution, the clustering coefficient, and assortativity that are observed in real biological networks of these classes. Additional tests on simulated networks show that the models learned by BioCode generate distributions of biological graphs with similar variance as existing models for these classes.