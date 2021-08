As Data Engineers, Citizen Data Integrators, and various other Databricks enthusiasts begin to understand the various benefits of Spark as a valuable and scalable compute resource to work with data at scale, they would need to know how to work with this data that is stored in their Azure Data Lake Storage Gen2 (ADLS gen2) containers. Azure Databricks offers the capability of mounting a Data Lake storage account to easily read and write data in your lake. While there are many methods of connecting to your Data Lake for the purposes or reading and writing data, this tutorial will describe how to securely mount and access your ADLS gen2 account from Databricks.