The White Lotus season 2: next episode, cast, trailer and everything we know about the show

By Michael Balderston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QMCka_0bX79Sej00

It didn't take long for a return trip to The White Lotus to be booked, as The White Lotus season 2 was picked up following the first season being a breakout hit that would eventually go on to win 10 Emmys, including Outstanding Limited Series.

The White Lotus was created by Mike White, who also wrote the movie and TV series School of Rock , HBO’s Enlightened , Nacho Libre and Brad’s Status. White is once again at the helm writing and directing this second season, which features an all new location, an almost entirely new cast, but plenty more dysfunction.

Here is everything we know about The White Lotus season 2.

When is the next The White Lotus season 2 episode?

The White Lotus season 2 continues with another new episode, the fourth of the season, on Sunday, November 20, at 9 pm ET/PT on HBO; it can also be streamed on HBO Max at the same time. UK audiences can catch up with The White Lotus season 2 episode 4 on Monday, November 21 on Sky TV 's Sky Atlantic and streaming on NOW TV. Episode 4 is titled "In the Sandbox."

The White Lotus plot

The White Lotus season 1 took place at an upscale resort in Hawai'i and followed the pretty horrible vacations of a few guests and the struggles of the resort staff. It doesn't seem like the playbook is changing up too much, but a change of location to the Italian island of Sicily and some new (and one familiar) face provide the series refresh.

Here is the official synopsis for The White Lotus season 2:

"The social satire is set at an exclusive Sicilian resort and follows the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week."

What to Watch sat down with members of The White Lotus cast, who gave a preview on the "chaotic" season 2 , as well as some great behind-the-scenes stories.

The White Lotus season 2 episodes

Here are the synopses for The White Lotus season 2 episodes that have aired and are available to stream right now.

The White Lotus season 2 episode 1, "Ciao"
"Two couples navigate awkwardness, an Italian American family deals with a conspicuous absence, and Tanya arrives with her new assistant."

The White Lotus season 2 episode 2, "Italian Dream"
"Tanya enlists Greg to help her live out her perfect Sicilian day. Harper questions Cameron and Daphne's claims about their marriage."

The White Lotus season 2 episode 3, "Bull Elephants"
"While Daphne loops Harper into an off-resort excursion, Ethan and Cameron get in some bro time. Tanya seeks advice from a tarot reader."

The White Lotus cast

The White Lotus season 2 features an entirely new cast, save for two holdovers from the first season — Emmy-winner Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya McQuoid-Hunt and Jon Gries as her husband, Greg. Coolidge is joined in the cast by F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Meghann Fahy, Jon Gries, Beatrice Grannò, Tom Hollander, Sabrina Impacciatore, Michael Imperioli, Theo James, Aubrey Plaza, Haley Lu Richardson, Will Sharpe, Simona Tabasco and Leo Woodall.

Here are who each of the actors are playing and their character descriptions:

  • F. Murray Abraham as Bert Di Grasso: visiting Sicily with his son, Dominic, and grandson, Albie, Bert is getting frail, yet still sees himself as virile and capable.
  • Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya McQuoid-Hunt: a wealthy, unstable woman, traveling with her husband, Greg, and assistant, Portia.
  • Adam DiMarco as Albie Di Grasso: Dominic’s son and Bert’s grandson, Albie is a sweet and observant college grad, who often serves as his family’s peacekeeper.
  • Meghann Fahy as Daphne Babcock: a stay-at-home mom visiting Italy with her husband, Cameron, and another couple, Ethan and Harper.
  • Jon Gries as Greg: Tanya’s husband, who is less than pleased to find her assistant invited on their romantic getaway.
  • Beatrice Grannò as Mia: a Sicilian local, Mia is a talented singer in search of her big break.
  • Tom Hollander as Quentin: an English expat, vacationing with his friends and his nephew, Jack.
  • Sabrina Impacciatore as Valentina: the passionate, dedicated manager in charge of the White Lotus resort in Taormina, who expects perfection from her staff.
  • Michael Imperioli as Dominic Di Grasso: a Hollywood producer visiting Sicily with his elderly father, Bert, and post-college son, Albie, to explore their ancestral roots.
  • Theo James as Cameron Babcock: a wildly successful businessman from a wealthy family, Cameron is vacationing with his wife Daphne, his college roommate, Ethan, and Ethan’s wife, Harper.
  • Aubrey Plaza as Harper Spiller: newly wealthy after her husband finds professional success, Harper and Ethan are visiting Italy with Ethan’s college roommate, Cameron, and Cameron’s wife, Daphne.
  • Haley Lu Richardson as Portia: a small-town girl and recent college graduate, Portia is traveling with her boss, Tanya, hoping for adventure.
  • Will Sharpe as Ethan Spiller: after recently striking professional success, Ethan and his wife, Harper, are invited to vacation in Italy with his college roommate, Cameron, and Cameron’s wife, Daphne.
  • Simona Tabasco as Lucia: a Sicilian local who frequents the White Lotus resort in search of work and opportunity amongst the wealthy clientele.
  • Leo Woodall as Jack: a magnetic guest staying at The White Lotus with his uncle, Quentin.

The White Lotus season 2 trailer

The White Lotus season 2 trailer is here and as Jennifer Coolidge says in its opening moments, this is certainly going to be another memorable stay at the resort. As the trailer teases, it'll be more than just the scenic Italian countryside and beaches contributing to that, as scandal and death are on the way. Can't wait.

How to watch The White Lotus

For US audiences, The White Lotus is an HBO original, meaning they need access to the premium cable network to watch. The good news is there is more than one way to get access. The first is to have HBO as part of a traditional pay-TV subscription (many providers offer it though it generally costs a little extra), while another is to sign up for the HBO Max streaming service, which releases the shows simultaneously and allows for easy on-demand viewing.

HBO Max is not available in the UK yet, but the series is available for British viewers to watch, on Sky TV , streaming on NOW TV.

Is there going to be a White Lotus season 3?

Another trip to The White Lotus is in the works. HBO has renewed the dark comedy for season 3, as season 2 is about half way through its slate of episodes. The only information shared about the new season is that it'll feature new characters and a new setting.

