Mother with Dementia wants to change her POA?
My mother has Memory Loss and has had a very difficult time with her lawyer in changing her power of attorney. My mothers lawyer in based in NE and my mother and father are now living in Maryland. She has called this lawyer several time's and directed him to revoke her POA (that was actually named by my mothers friend not my mother over the phone!) and named hre oldest son as who she wants as POA, since the sibling named has no empathy or consideration for either of my parents.avvo.com
Comments / 0