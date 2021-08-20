Cancel
Joplin, MO

Faith brief: Joplin church holds summer revival in late August

By From staff reports
Posted by 
The Joplin Globe
The Joplin Globe
 4 days ago

The Bible Believers Baptist Church of Joplin invites the public to the annual summer revival from Aug. 27-29.

The guest speaker will be Brother David Spurgeon.

Services will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28 and 10 and 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29.

The church is located at 7676 County Road 200 in Joplin. Directions: Take the Carterville exit and turn on the outer road across from Casey’s General Store; drive 1.5 miles and the church is on the right side.

Details: 417-629-7205.

The Joplin Globe

The Joplin Globe

Joplin, MO
Media Account for The Joplin Globe

