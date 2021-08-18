THEY SAID IT

Cancel
CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, on the resignation of his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo: “I was there to listen and offer my take. And my advice to my brother was simple and consistent: Own what you did. Tell people what you can do to be better. Be contrite. And finally, accept that it doesn’t matter what you intended. What matters is how your actions and words were perceived. While it was something I never imagined ever having to, I did urge my brother to resign when the time came.”

TheWrap

Andrew Cuomo Says ‘The Truth Is Ultimately Always Revealed’ in Farewell Address (Video)

In his final address on Monday, outgoing New York governor Andrew Cuomo said “the truth is ultimately always revealed.”. Cuomo will leave office at 11:59 p.m. ET Monday night, two weeks after announcing his plans to abdicate his role. Earlier this month, state Attorney General Letitia James announced that her office had found Cuomo sexually harassed at least 11 women. He initially declined to resign, but heavyweight political figures like President Joe Biden publicly said he should.
New Ulm, MNJournal

What NPR actually said

We are writing to correct errors presented in R.E. Wehrwein’s letter published in the Aug. 19, 2021 issue of The Journal regarding National Public Radio. He or the source from which he obtained his information did some selective editing. He stated “NPR breathlessly noted the coronavirus ‘death rate accelerates'” the last day of the Trump presidency. The headline was actually, “As Death Rate Accelerates, U.S. Records 400,000 Lives Lost To The Coronavirus.” The article for this headline was a review of information on the course of the pandemic which met a milestone number of deaths at that point.
Businessuticaphoenix.net

The owner of Politico is said to be seeking $1

Axel Springer already has a partnership with Politico as a joint owner in Politico Europe.Credit…Daniel Rosenbaum for The New York Times. Politico, the Washington news site popular with Beltway power brokers, is seeking as much as $1 billion in a potential deal with the German publishing giant Axel Springer. Led...
New York City, NY
Shore News Network

In departure, Andrew Cuomo laments “Media Frenzy” for #MeToo allegations

Andrew Cuomo delivered a farewell address Monday in which he lamented the “media frenzy” that met #MeToo allegations leveled against him. “There will be another time to talk about the truth and ethics of the recent situation involving me, but let me say now that, when government politicizes allegations and the headlines condemn without facts, you undermine the justice system — and that doesn’t serve women and it doesn’t serve men or society,” the former New York governor said.
New York City, NY

Who Said It: Cuomo or Your Ex?

After multiple allegations of sexual harassment, a toxic workplace, and a criminal complaint of sexual misconduct, Andrew Cuomo has officially resigned as governor of New York. In his speech on Tuesday, Cuomo addressed some of the accusations, offering an I’m-sorry-if-you-were-offended type of apology, though he consistently denied the allegations, as he has done for the past six months. About halfway through his 20-minute speech, Cuomo announced he’d be stepping down as governor in two weeks and that Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul would be replacing him.
Washington Times

N.Y. Gov. Cuomo abandons his dog as he leaves office

Departing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo abandoned his dog on his way out the door. Mr. Cuomo, a Democrat, left behind his dog, Captain, when he moved out of the governor’s mansion last weekend, the Times-Union of Albany reported. The governor, whose resignation takes effect at midnight on Monday, has...
Posted by
UPI News

N.Y. Gov. Cuomo faces one last outcry on final day in office -- over his dog

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo officially leaves office on Monday, but not before he was forced to deal with one last public outcry. Cuomo's final day is on Monday and he was scheduled to give a farewell address at noon EDT. He will be succeeded in the post by Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, who will be New York's first female governor.
New York City, NY
City Limits

The Long Goodbye: What’s Ahead for Andrew Cuomo?

The third-term Democratic governor delivered his farewell speech to New Yorkers Monday, his last day in office after resigning in the wake of sexual harassment allegations. ‘We didn’t always get it quite right but I want you to know from the bottom of my heart that everyday I worked my hardest,’ Cuomo said.
New York City, NY
Deadline

NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo Exits On Defiant Note – “The Truth Will Come Out In Time, Of That I Am Confident”

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, set to leave office tonight amid allegations of sexual harassment, blasted New York Attorney General Letitia James and his critics, calling his demise was the result of “intense political pressure” and a “media frenzy.” A truculent-sounding governor used the first half of a farewell address to address “the current situation involving me.” “Let me say now that when the government politicizes allegations and the headlines condemn without facts, you undermine the justice system and that doesn’t serve women and it doesn’t serve men or society. Of course everyone has a right to come forward and we approve...
capradio.org

Gov. Cuomo Was Brought Down By Scandal And Threat Of Impeachment

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo marks his final day in office on Monday. Cuomo resigned after a sexual harassment scandal and will be replaced by Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul. Transcript. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Today is Governor Andrew Cuomo's final day in office....
MSNBC

What the elusive RNC statement on Afghanistan actually said

Usually, the Republican National Committee raises eyebrows with the contents of its press statements. This morning, however, there's chatter about an RNC press release that's no longer online. The Republican National Committee has removed a page from the 2020 campaign that says "Biden has had a history of pushing for...
New Windsor, NYMid-Hudson News Network

State assemblyman said administration failed in Afghanistan

NEW WINDSOR – State Assemblyman Colin Schmitt (R, New Windsor), a Republican candidate for Congress next year, Sunday blasted Washington for “the catastrophic failure of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and its fall to the Taliban.”. Schmitt said that, “After nearly 20 years of American sacrifice and valor to avenge...
Posted by
The Atlantic

The Man in Joe Biden’s Way

The biggest roadblock to President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda at the moment isn’t centrist Senator Joe Manchin or a progressive like Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez—it’s a third-term New Jersey Democrat who most Americans have never heard of: Representative Josh Gottheimer. For Democrats to have any hope of passing their transformative, $3.5...
Washington Times

Trump’s poll numbers creep up

Despite ongoing negative press, former President Donald Trump has some promising new poll numbers. According to an NBC News survey released Sunday, 25% of U.S. adults give Mr. Trump a “very positive” rating — up 4 percentage points from a previous poll conducted by the network in April. Another 13% give Mr. Trump a “somewhat positive” review, up by 2 percentage points in the same period.
New York City, NY
TheDailyBeast

Andrew Cuomo Is Moving to Sister’s Place

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is moving out. The disgraced Democrat is slated to leave office Monday after resigning over allegations of sexual harassment, and photographers captured UHauls at the governor’s mansion Friday. The trucks were headed for the Purchase, New York home of his sister, Maria Cuomo-Cole. The UHaul driver told the New York Post that he did not receive a delivery address until he had already begun driving, an apparent effort to conceal its final destination. Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will take Cuomo’s place, becoming the first woman to hold the state’s highest office.

