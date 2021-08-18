THEY SAID IT

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, on the resignation of his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo: “I was there to listen and offer my take. And my advice to my brother was simple and consistent: Own what you did. Tell people what you can do to be better. Be contrite. And finally, accept that it doesn’t matter what you intended. What matters is how your actions and words were perceived. While it was something I never imagined ever having to, I did urge my brother to resign when the time came.”