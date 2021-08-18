Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

BRHD HEAlth OFFICER: A Letter To the Community regarding COVID-19

brhd.org
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDear Residents of Box Elder, Cache, and Rich Counties,. Well-meaning and intelligent individuals and organizations have struggled to predict outcomes throughout this pandemic. I share this not to point out the flaws of others but to demonstrate how multifactorial and complex this pandemic has and continues to be. Unfortunately, the struggle of grappling with complexities is too often abandoned for the ease and comfort of speaking in absolutes. For that reason, I am not going to talk in absolutes, but I will speak honestly. In the end, whether you agree or disagree with me, I hope that you will at least accept the sincerity of my intent, which is nothing more than to protect health and prevent death.

brhd.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#E Pluribus Unum#Covid 19#Emotional Health#Brhd#Rich Counties#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
College Park, MDumd.edu

Health Center to Offer Separate Testing, Treatment Spaces for COVID, Non-COVID Patients

University Health Center Director Dr. Spyridon S. Marinopoulos sent the following email to the campus community today:. We continue to monitor guidance and adjust our COVID-19 protocols as needed to maintain the health and safety of our community. The University Health Center (UHC) is ready to care for you, and we continue to follow CDC, state and local health department, and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) guidelines. The following information will help ensure you know what to expect when visiting the UHC and outline the various testing options on campus.
U.S. Politicsdeseret.com

US health officials warn of dangerous ‘twindemic’ as COVID-19 surges

Health experts are warning of a “twindemic” that could hit the United States this year as COVID-19 cases surge ahead of the forthcoming flu season. Experts are concerned that the forthcoming winter will resemble a typical flu season due to students heading back to school and loosened mask mandates across the country, according to USA Today. It doesn’t help, either, those social distancing rules have been dropped, too.
cbs19news

AHS sends message to parents regarding positive COVID-19 case

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Parents with children attending Albemarle High School were notified Thursday about a positive COVID-19 case in the school. According to the email, a student has tested positive for the virus and will be isolating for 10 days, per recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Santa Clara County, CAstanford.edu

How Stanford scholars collaborated with county health officials and a local community to allocate COVID-19 resources, address health disparities

By borrowing simple concepts from machine learning to identify disparities in COVID-19 testing, Stanford researchers helped Santa Clara County expand their door-to-door outreach in a Latinx community that was affected disproportionately by the pandemic. Whether it be ventilators or vaccines, allocating limited supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic has been a...
Public Healthkvrr.com

ND Department of Health discusses COVID-19 breakthrough cases

NORTH DAKOTA (KVRR) — The North Dakota Department of Health is discussing breakthrough and reinfection data concerning COVID-19. As more people receive their vaccines against COVID-19 some who are fully vaccinated are testing positive for the virus. Health officials are calling those breakthrough cases. “A breakthrough case is an individual...
Illinois Statevidetteonline.com

ISU reminds community to submit to policies regarding COVID-19 testing and vaccinations

Illinois State University is reiterating to students, staff and faculty the importance of submitting their vaccination records or taking part in weekly testing. This update comes after Governor JB Pritzker announced this morning that all education personnel will be required to be vaccinated or submit to weekly COVID-19 testing. Pritzker also reinstated a mask mandate in all public settings across Illinois.
Twin Falls, IDkmvt

Officials answer questions regarding the COVID-19 vaccine

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Department of Health and Welfare says they have been getting a lot of questions about the FDA approving the Pfizer vaccine and they are looking to clarify a few of those questions. The FDA has currently only approved the Pfizer vaccine for those 16...

Comments / 0

Community Policy