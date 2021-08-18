BRHD HEAlth OFFICER: A Letter To the Community regarding COVID-19

Dear Residents of Box Elder, Cache, and Rich Counties,. Well-meaning and intelligent individuals and organizations have struggled to predict outcomes throughout this pandemic. I share this not to point out the flaws of others but to demonstrate how multifactorial and complex this pandemic has and continues to be. Unfortunately, the struggle of grappling with complexities is too often abandoned for the ease and comfort of speaking in absolutes. For that reason, I am not going to talk in absolutes, but I will speak honestly. In the end, whether you agree or disagree with me, I hope that you will at least accept the sincerity of my intent, which is nothing more than to protect health and prevent death.