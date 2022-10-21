Read full article on original website
Sasha and Malia Obama Chill In West Hollywood While Parents Vote In ChicagoSiloamWest Hollywood, CA
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
In-N-Out Customer’s Request for a Cheeseburger Without Cheese Leaves TikTok BaffledLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Many Californians to get more money back with new IRS tax ratesJ.R. HeimbignerLos Angeles, CA
Two Murders from the 1980s Linked to One Killer with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Garden Grove, CA
In-N-Out Customer’s Request for a Cheeseburger Without Cheese Leaves TikTok Baffled
(Los Angeles, CA) - Customers of the fast-food restaurant In-N-Out have been left baffled after a woman's request for a cheeseburger without cheese went viral on social media platform TikTok.
A homeless man’s mission to feed LA's cats and birds
There is a man in South Los Angeles who doesn't have much, but everything he has, he spends feeding the birds and stray cats of Santa Monica. LA Times photographer Mel Macon and columnist Steve Lopez profiled Augustine Hurtado, the bird feeder who does more with less. Lopez joined Lisa McRee on "LA Times Today."
4 Great Burger Places in California
What is your comfort food? If the answer is a nice, juicy burger, with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in California that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers.
Thieves slam van into Chanel store in Beverly Grove
Burglary suspects crashed a gray Mercedes sprinter van into a Chanel store early Tuesday in the Beverly Grove neighborhood of Los Angeles near Beverly Hills.Officers from the Wilshire Division of the Los Angeles Police Department responded 2:53 a.m. to 125 N. Robertson Blvd. west of Cedars Sinai Medical Center regarding a 911 call of a crash at the store. Two suspects who were confronted by an armed security guard ran from the scene, leaving behind the gray van, which had been reported stolen, police said. It was not known if the suspects took any merchandise.In July, thieves used a white van to ram into the entrance of the same store in a smash and burglary.
Rental Aid: Some LA residents could receive up to $5,000 per household
LOS ANGELES - A new $3 million rental aid program for Los Angeles tenants and landlords in the 13th District opened Monday. Councilman Mitch O'Farrell's program is expected to provide up to $5,000 per household for renters in his district who make 80% or less of the area median income, or AMI.
‘This is hate’: Authorities investigating antisemitic flyers, banners seen across Los Angeles
Residents in Beverly Hills and Westwood woke up to antisemitic flyers stuffed in sand-filled baggies on their lawns over the weekend. “We were shocked and horrified. We heard our neighbors got it as well,” Sam Yebri, a Westwood resident who is also a candidate for L.A. City Council. “The sand is meant to weigh it down, throw it out of the car and get away quickly.”
‘In the Weeds’: A family empire built on masa
Tacos are life in LA and every great taco starts with a great tortilla. Good Food’s annual Tortilla Tournament has taught eaters that supermarket brands will always be trumped by a homemade dark, yellow corn or fluffy four version from a tortilleria. Great tortillas are made across Southern California, but those from La Princesita, started by Francisco Ramirez in 1972, tower above most. Monica Ramirez and Enrique Rodriguez tell us about their family empire built on masa in this week’s “In the Weeds.”
The West Coast's Top 4 Vacation Destinations
The holiday season has arrived, and while most people will be spending their time indoors, roasting chestnuts over an open fire (as if that's still a thing), you may be considering going somewhere else for your Christmas vacation.
Don’t Miss Haunt O’ Ween’s 150,000-Square-Foot Halloween Playground Before It Closes Next Week!
Our favorite season is upon us and Haunt O’ Ween LA is wasting no time in resurrecting pre-covid traditions with a dazzling 150,000-square-foot Halloween wonderland this October. This 31-day walk-thru adventure features large-scale multi-sensory scenes, new haunting characters, pumpkin-picking with carving stations, trick-or-treating and a glowing Jack-O-Lantern tunnel. Your journey into this haunted, family-friendly haven begins on Topanga Canyon Boulevard, is now open and will run through October 31. Get your tickets here before they vanish and the FOMO haunts you forever! It’s all your usual holiday traditions in one place with a Hollywood-grade production level. You’ll have 12 different doors to knock on with spooky residents filling buckets with candy in the Town of Haunt O’ Ween. Beyond sweets, you’ll have delicious offerings from the kitchen to sink your fangs into.
Paseo Colorado Mall Bought in Foreclosure Sale Monday
[Updated] A Canadian developer bought The Paseo shopping center in downtown Pasadena on Monday in a foreclosure sale after its owner defaulted on a loan, according to real estate news site The Real Deal. The Onni Group of Vancouver paid $103 million through a foreclosure, according to a Monday release...
Long Beach to Potentially Become an Autism-Certified City
In 2019, the tourism information center VistMesa had been working on a year-long project to help tailor and accommodate travel experiences for individuals with autism and their families. The project would result in the city of Mesa, Arizona becoming the first ever Autism-Certified City (ACC) in the United States. An...
Café Sheera Is A Hidden Beverly Hills Gem That Offers A Floral Escape With Luxury Sweets & Teas
Los Angeles is full of coffee shops that all offer what you’re looking for. But trust us, this is no ordinary stop for a latte. Café Sheera offers a sweet escape from your usual routine and into something new―in more ways than just one. The ambiance of Café Sheera alone felt like a vacation. The floral decor offers a dreamy ambiance, and for a moment, you forget you’re in the city. “Crossing borders and boundaries, welcome to a world where East meets West―a delicious playground of gourmet luxury,” shares Café Sheera. The baristas immediately meet you with a smile, and...
One killed, one wounded at North Hollywood hookah lounge
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – One man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting at Sky Hookah Lounge Tuesday in North Hollywood. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded at approximately 12:15 a.m. to 13007 Victory Blvd. west of Coldwater Canyon Avenue regarding a shots fired call, and found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds in the back of the bar.
Sexy Beans
It might sound like something you’d come across in a strip club with an all-you-can-eat lunch buffet, but Sexy Beans is where you’ll find some of the best Brazilian food in Culver City. It's a ghost kitchen right around the corner from the Fox Hills mall that offers pickup or delivery service anywhere in West LA. They make excellent feijoada, and their juicy rotisserie chicken has crispy skin that tastes like it's been seasoned by a generous poultry god. This spot is a great weeknight dinner spot, especially if you order ahead so you can skip the line at their pick-up window.
