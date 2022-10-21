ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

welikela.com

Here’s a Cheatsheet of Free Museum Days in L.A. For November 2022

November isn’t what I would call primetime for free museum days in Los Angeles, but there is plenty of excellent programming on deck on at institutions across the county. Before we get to the main list, check out a quick sampling of free events you can check out this coming month at L.A. museums and cultural centers:
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

A homeless man’s mission to feed LA's cats and birds

There is a man in South Los Angeles who doesn't have much, but everything he has, he spends feeding the birds and stray cats of Santa Monica. LA Times photographer Mel Macon and columnist Steve Lopez profiled Augustine Hurtado, the bird feeder who does more with less. Lopez joined Lisa McRee on "LA Times Today."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in California

What is your comfort food? If the answer is a nice, juicy burger, with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in California that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Thieves slam van into Chanel store in Beverly Grove

Burglary suspects crashed a gray Mercedes sprinter van into a Chanel store early Tuesday in the Beverly Grove neighborhood of Los Angeles near Beverly Hills.Officers from the Wilshire Division of the Los Angeles Police Department responded 2:53 a.m. to 125 N. Robertson Blvd. west of Cedars Sinai Medical Center regarding a 911 call of a crash at the store. Two suspects who were confronted by an armed security guard ran from the scene, leaving behind the gray van, which had been reported stolen, police said. It was not known if the suspects took any merchandise.In July, thieves used a white van to ram into the entrance of the same store in a smash and burglary.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

‘This is hate’: Authorities investigating antisemitic flyers, banners seen across Los Angeles

Residents in Beverly Hills and Westwood woke up to antisemitic flyers stuffed in sand-filled baggies on their lawns over the weekend. “We were shocked and horrified. We heard our neighbors got it as well,” Sam Yebri, a Westwood resident who is also a candidate for L.A. City Council. “The sand is meant to weigh it down, throw it out of the car and get away quickly.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
kcrw.com

‘In the Weeds’: A family empire built on masa

Tacos are life in LA and every great taco starts with a great tortilla. Good Food’s annual Tortilla Tournament has taught eaters that supermarket brands will always be trumped by a homemade dark, yellow corn or fluffy four version from a tortilleria. Great tortillas are made across Southern California, but those from La Princesita, started by Francisco Ramirez in 1972, tower above most. Monica Ramirez and Enrique Rodriguez tell us about their family empire built on masa in this week’s “In the Weeds.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret LA

Don’t Miss Haunt O’ Ween’s 150,000-Square-Foot Halloween Playground Before It Closes Next Week!

Our favorite season is upon us and Haunt O’ Ween LA is wasting no time in resurrecting pre-covid traditions with a dazzling 150,000-square-foot Halloween wonderland this October. This 31-day walk-thru adventure features large-scale multi-sensory scenes, new haunting characters, pumpkin-picking with carving stations, trick-or-treating and a glowing Jack-O-Lantern tunnel. Your journey into this haunted, family-friendly haven begins on Topanga Canyon Boulevard, is now open and will run through October 31. Get your tickets here before they vanish and the FOMO haunts you forever! It’s all your usual holiday traditions in one place with a Hollywood-grade production level. You’ll have 12 different doors to knock on with spooky residents filling buckets with candy in the Town of Haunt O’ Ween. Beyond sweets, you’ll have delicious offerings from the kitchen to sink your fangs into.
LOS ANGELES, CA
pasadenanow.com

Paseo Colorado Mall Bought in Foreclosure Sale Monday

[Updated] A Canadian developer bought The Paseo shopping center in downtown Pasadena on Monday in a foreclosure sale after its owner defaulted on a loan, according to real estate news site The Real Deal. The Onni Group of Vancouver paid $103 million through a foreclosure, according to a Monday release...
PASADENA, CA
beachcomber.news

Long Beach to Potentially Become an Autism-Certified City

In 2019, the tourism information center VistMesa had been working on a year-long project to help tailor and accommodate travel experiences for individuals with autism and their families. The project would result in the city of Mesa, Arizona becoming the first ever Autism-Certified City (ACC) in the United States. An...
LONG BEACH, CA
Secret LA

Café Sheera Is A Hidden Beverly Hills Gem That Offers A Floral Escape With Luxury Sweets & Teas

Los Angeles is full of coffee shops that all offer what you’re looking for. But trust us, this is no ordinary stop for a latte. Café Sheera offers a sweet escape from your usual routine and into something new―in more ways than just one. The ambiance of Café Sheera alone felt like a vacation. The floral decor offers a dreamy ambiance, and for a moment, you forget you’re in the city. “Crossing borders and boundaries, welcome to a world where East meets West―a delicious playground of gourmet luxury,” shares Café Sheera. The baristas immediately meet you with a smile, and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

One killed, one wounded at North Hollywood hookah lounge

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – One man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting at Sky Hookah Lounge Tuesday in North Hollywood. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded at approximately 12:15 a.m. to 13007 Victory Blvd. west of Coldwater Canyon Avenue regarding a shots fired call, and found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds in the back of the bar.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Infatuation

Sexy Beans

It might sound like something you’d come across in a strip club with an all-you-can-eat lunch buffet, but Sexy Beans is where you’ll find some of the best Brazilian food in Culver City. It's a ghost kitchen right around the corner from the Fox Hills mall that offers pickup or delivery service anywhere in West LA. They make excellent feijoada, and their juicy rotisserie chicken has crispy skin that tastes like it's been seasoned by a generous poultry god. This spot is a great weeknight dinner spot, especially if you order ahead so you can skip the line at their pick-up window.
CULVER CITY, CA
The Infatuation

