Herbert D. Lueders
Herbert Dean Lueders, 99, of rural Tecumseh, passed away August 14, 2021 at Gold Crest Retirement Center in Adams, Nebraska. He was born February 25, 1922 at the home of his parents, William and Anna (Hereth) Lueders at Cortland, Nebraska. Herb was baptized and confirmed at the Zion Lutheran Church at Clatonia, Nebraska. He attended Barkley rural school by Cortland. In January, 1938, Herb moved with his parents to Elk Creek and helped his dad on the farm.www.tecumsehchieftain.com
