Arco Platform Ltd. (ARCE) Reports Q2 EPS of R$0.35

StreetInsider.com
 4 days ago

Arco Platform Ltd. (NASDAQ: ARCE) reported Q2 EPS of R$0.35, versus R$0.30 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at R$256.3 million, versus R$234.86 million reported last year.

