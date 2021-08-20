Arco Platform Ltd. (ARCE) Reports Q2 EPS of R$0.35

Goldman Sachs analyst Jerry Revich upgraded AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO) from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $161.00. The analyst comments "We upgrade AGCO Corp. (AGCO) to Buy from Neutral with 23% upside to our unchanged $161 12-month price target. Our upgrade is driven by our positive outlook on a multi-year recovery in long-cycle ag equipment demand and AGCO's margin expansion opportunity in a recovery. Meaningful declines in used equipment inventories over the past seven years (60+% decline) and rising used equipment values (+26% yoy) signal a strong multi-year need for additional capital stock, and new equipment share of farmer capex is in the early stages of recovering off trough. Over the past three months, AGCO is down -17% compared to +7% for the S&P 500, with the underperformance driven by improved weather in the US, concerns surrounding supply chain challenges, and length of cycle debates."