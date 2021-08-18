Cancel
Music

Halestorm Rise Again With Empowering New Song ‘Back From the Dead’

By Chad Childers
I-Rock 93.5
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Halestorm are back with their first new music of 2021, announcing their presence with authority on the powerful new track "Back From the Dead." The song is the first release from their still-untitled forthcoming album that's expected to arrive in 2022. The group just released the video for the new...

irock935.com

I-Rock 93.5

I-Rock 93.5

Davenport, IA
I-Rock 93.5 plays the best hard rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Iowa and Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

