Halestorm Rise Again With Empowering New Song ‘Back From the Dead’

SKID ROW is continuing work on its long-awaited new album for a tentative early 2022 release via earMUSIC. Bassist Rachel Bolan offered an update on the progress of the recording sessions for the LP in an Instagram video message on Monday (August 23). He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I'm on my way to the studio. Snake [guitarist Dave Sabo] and Scotti [Hill, guitarist] just got in last night. Snake braved the hurricane. Yeah, they got in last night and they're starting today on their solos. I'm heading there right now to check things out, listen and drive everyone crazy with my ideas and thoughts. Not really… I really don't intend on driving everybody crazy, but who knows. I'm very psyched. It's another step in the completion of the new SKID ROW record, and that makes me very happy, as I think it'll make you happy too. We're looking at spring of 2022 for the release, is what I'm being told — subject to change, of course."