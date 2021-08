Roth Capital analyst Sean McGowan assumes coverage on Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) with a Buy rating and a price target of $85.00. The analyst comments "CELH has attained rapid scale in recent years, and this is accelerating. We expect the trend to continue, lifting margins and cash flow in the process. While CELH's valuation on near-term estimates appears lofty, we believe triple-digit revenue growth makes the valuation defensible. We expect CELH's growth profile to maintain industry leading status among food and beverage makers, enabling the continuation of a premium valuation multiple."