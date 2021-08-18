Can you complete a diversion program early?

The language of the agreement governs how long it lasts. It is a contract between you and the State's Attorney. If you have a lawyer, speak with your attorney about it. This answer is being given for general informational purposes only and is not protected by the attorney-client privilege since this is a public forum. The information provided does not create an attorney-client relationship. No communications with me on this forum shall be construed as arising out of an attorney-client relationship. If a client needs specific legal advice or opinions, he or she should retain counsel for advice or to undertake representation.