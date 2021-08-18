Cancel
Protecting Cloud Infrastructure Against Excessive Permissions

Infoworld
 5 days ago

Migrating workloads to public cloud environments exposes organizations to a slate of new cloud-native attack vectors. As a result, protecting against excessive permissions becomes the first priority for security administrators. This white paper provides an overview of the security challenges brought about by migrating computing workloads to public cloud environments.

www.infoworld.com

#Cloud Computing#Public Cloud#Cloud Infrastructure#Permissions#Attack Surface
Softwaresecurityboulevard.com

How do you Protect Sensitive Data in the Cloud?

We are living in the age of data. Every business processes at least some data with varying degrees of complexity, in one way or another, however, despite the rising importance of data, we are not really seeing a proportional increase in data security. Consequently, the Verizon Business 2021 Data Breach Investigations Report revealed that the number of data breaches has increased by a third as companies are migrating to the cloud at a faster pace due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Even as more businesses resume more normal operations, data security absolutely must not take the back seat to productivity or operational agility.
SoftwareNewswise

A New Method to Protect WebAssembly Against Spectre Attacks

Computer scientists have developed a new compiler framework, called Swivel, to protect WebAssembly, or Warm, against Spectre attacks—the class of execution attacks, which exploit the way processors predict the computations that need to happen next. Wasm is an instruction set that has increasingly been used to sandbox untrusted code outside...
TechnologyCIO

2021 Cloud Protection Trends Report

One of the most transformational modernizations of IT is the utilization of cloud-based services in lieu of, or in supplement to, traditional servers within data centers. This Cloud Protection Trends 2021 research report summarizes a recent global survey of 1,550 unbiased organizations across 14 countries to understand their approaches toward cloud-based production IT today – and the ramifications for their data protection strategies moving forward.
Technologysecurityboulevard.com

Protecting Business-Critical Data in the Cloud

Business disasters can occur at any given moment. If or when that happens, it’s critical to have a copy of your data. Ransomware attacks are becoming increasingly common, with some experts estimating that these attacks happen every 11 seconds. Having a data protection plan in place should be at the forefront of IT decision-makers’ thoughts when starting a new company or evaluating current business continuity strategies.
Economyaithority.com

Vertex Continues Industry Leadership With Oracle As A Preferred Cloud Infrastructure Partner

Vertex customers running integrated Tax Solutions on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) see 35 percent improvement in performance. Oracle announced that Vertex, Inc. a strategic partner and trusted global provider of indirect tax technology solutions, has seen a significant increase in customer adoption on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) over the last 12 months. Joint global customers leveraging Vertex Indirect Tax O Series solutions integrated with their Oracle applications have seen a 35 percent performance boost on OCI versus other environments.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Cloud protection firm OwnBackup nears $3.35 billion valuation

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - U.S.-Israeli cloud data protection firm OwnBackup said on Tuesday it raised $240 million in a late-stage funding round to bring its valuation to near $3.35 billion. The round was co-led by Alkeon Capital and B Capital Group, and included a secondary investment in the company by BlackRock...
SoftwareInfoworld

What is cloud-native? The modern way to develop software

The term “cloud-native computing” has emerged as a catch-all for the various tools and techniques required by software developers to build, deploy, and maintain modern software applications on cloud infrastructure. Here, we define the term, survey the cloud-native landscape, and identify some of the advantages and pitfalls of going cloud-native.
TechnologyInfoworld

'Spreading the risk' using multicloud

Recently the banking industry has faced questions about its use of cloud computing. There is concern that concentrating on a single cloud provider’s resources could leave that bank exposed if the cloud provider has a major outage or for some other reasons goes away. Or more likely, jacks up prices to unacceptable levels or changes to draconian terms.
SoftwareInfoworld

Q&A: Secrets of IoT

It’s easy for IoT projects to go wrong. Cost overruns, security flaws, or simple lack of user adoption can derail even the best innovations. So how can you avoid the pitfalls that cause so many IoT projects to fail?. Read this Q&A to find out how Insight helps organizations –...
TechnologyInfoworld

Key Trends in Enterprise Storage

Digital transformation has become a business imperative. It represents the evolution of enterprises toward more data-driven business models. And, as a result, businesses are capturing, storing, and analyzing more data than ever before. But there’s something enterprises moving into the digital era need to be aware of: Legacy data management and storage systems are not well suited to efficiently meet the needs of digital transformation.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Infrastructure in Code: Towards Developer-Friendly Cloud Applications

The popularity of cloud technologies has led to the development of a new type of applications that specifically target cloud environments. Such applications require a lot of cloud infrastructure to run, which brought about the Infrastructure as Code approach, where the infrastructure is also coded using a separate language in parallel to the main application. In this paper, we propose a new concept of Infrastructure in Code, where the infrastructure is deduced from the application code itself, without the need for separate specifications. We describe this concept, discuss existing solutions that can be classified as Infrastructure in Code and their limitations, and then present our own framework called Kotless - an extendable cloud-agnostic serverless framework for Kotlin that supports two cloud providers, three DSLs, and two runtimes. Finally, we showcase the usefulness of Kotless by demonstrating its efficiency in migrating an existing application to a serverless environment.
Economycheckpoint.com

M1 Future-Proofs Its Infrastructure with Infinity Total Protection Comprehensive Security and Unified Visibility Across Cloud, Network and Endpoints

“Check Point brings us the added security needed to future-proof our technology infrastructure. This also means future-proofing our company to preserve business continuity while focusing on our customers’ experiences and innovation.”. — Nathan Bell, Chief Digital Officer, M1. Overview. M1 is Singapore’s first digital network operator. It provides mobile, fixed...
TechnologyInfoworld

5 Principles of Successful Cloud-Enabled Transformation

An often-paraphrased saying goes as follows: “The survival of the fittest is the ageless law of business, but the fittest are rarely the strongest. The fittest are those endowed with the qualifications for adaptation, the ability to accept the inevitable and conform to the unavoidable, to harmonize with existing or changing conditions.”
Technologynatureworldnews.com

How to Protect Your Cloud Backup from Major Issues

There are many business owners and managers these days that are well aware of the risks of cybercrime that they face every day. With businesses now reliant on modern technology and digital storage of data and files, the risk of this type of crime has increased considerably. However, some try to combat this by ensuring they have a reliable and effective backup solution such as cloud storage. This can help to cut risks and provide greater peace of mind as well as increased convenience.
SoftwareInfoworld

Next Generation AI Infrastructure

Build supercomputer clusters that can train the most demanding AI models in a fraction of the time and power once thought possible. Streamline the flow of data reliably and speed up analytics, training, and inference with data fabric that spans from edge to core to cloud. Learn how the NetApp...
SoftwareInfoworld

When RPA meets data science

Robotic process automation (RPA) companies are endeavoring to deliver “the fully automated enterprise,” but even that promise may be shortsighted. Current trends are indicating that there’s much more that can be done with RPA—especially when combined with data science. RPA tools started by getting computers to do the repetitive part...
ComputersInfoworld

Go 1.17 brings language and compiler enhancements

Go 1.17, the latest release of the open source, Google-developed programming language, is now available as a production release, with changes intended to simplify coding for safety. Go 1.17 was published on August 16. Release notes cite three small enhancements to the language, including two intended to simplify writing code...
ComputersInfoworld

On-Demand Webinar: Should I Move to Atlassian Cloud from Server?

Our webinar will provide you with a deeper understanding of the process of moving to the cloud, the benefits your company can derive, and whether moving to the cloud makes sense for your organization. We will also discuss how to build an efficient ecosystem with the right apps, integrations you...
TechnologyInfoworld

Crisis-Tested IT Teams Accelerate Digital Agility Plans

Companies Rethink DX in Pivot to Remote Work and Digital Business. Thousands of companies were forced to quickly move their employees to a work-from-home model to help curb the COVID-19 pandemic. To support nonessential workers and to keep businesses on track, IT organizations and teams had to rapidly pivot to a digital business virtually overnight. A new survey reveals that IT decision-makers who were already engaged in some stages of digital transformation (DX) believe that their investments left them better prepared and able to cope with widespread disruptions of normal business operations.

