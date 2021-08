Naomi Osaka has officially linked up with famed contemporary, Japanese artist Takashi Murakami to design a limited-edition Yonex tennis racket and accompanying bag. Both Osaka and Murakami have reimagined the iconic EZONE racket to feature Murakami’s signature cherry blossom motif atop a white base. Naomi’s name is printed on the throat of the racket, alongside kawaii silhouettes of a bear and kangaroo. In a recent interview with HYPEBAE, Osaka discussed what it was like collaborating with the legendary artist sharing, “Takashi is one of my favorite artists and we started messaging each other on Instagram a couple of years ago. We were both talking about something cool to work on together, so I suggested that we collaborate on my racket for the U.S. Open… and here we are!”