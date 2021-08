ST. BONAVENTURE — Dr. Megan Walsh, professor of English at St. Bonaventure University, has been named acting dean of the School of Arts & Sciences. A 10-year member of the faculty at St. Bonaventure, Walsh has, since January 2020, directed the Honors Program, which serves more than 150 undergraduate students at the university. She is also director of the new B.A. program in literary publishing and editing and is former chair of the Department of English.