GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– A woman was attacked by a moose and severely injured in a rural area outside a home south of Glenwood Springs. The cow moose attacked the woman last Friday night. The 79-year-old woman was rushed to a local hospital and then transported to helicopter to another hospital on the Front Range later that same night. The woman was dog sitting for one of the tenants living at the home. She had seen a cow moose and its two calves in the yard earlier in the day. When the woman no longer saw the moose later that evening, she...