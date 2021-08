On November 5th, 2002 the body of a Montana man was found just off of Highway 2, outside of Grand Forks, North Dakota. Russell Turcotte was a fun-loving nineteen-year-old, who like many, loved music, especially rock and roll, and dancing throughout the house with his mother to it. Turcotte is remembered for his smile, his warm kind soul, and his faith in people. So the question his family has, we have, and the people of the community of Wolf Point, Montana have is, "What happened to Russell Turcotte".