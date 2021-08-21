Summer is Back

Thunderstorms are popping up across the state this afternoon from the combination of daytime heating and troughiness aloft.

Not much wind in the upper levels so the storms are slow movers but what movement there is is toward the east. Any thunderstorm can bring heavy rain. The thunderstorms will diminish after the sun sets.

The upper level trough remains over us Saturday and combined with daytime heating, will cause a scattering of thunderstorms to develop during the afternoon. The models actually lower the atmospheric moisture Saturday so the thunderstorm coverage could be less than what we saw today.

The trough gradually lifts out of the area Sunday. But the atmospheric moisture rises to near 2 inches and with the 500 mb heights still kind of low coupled with daytime heating, a few thunderstorms will affect the area during the afternoon and evening.

The Bermuda high strengthens early next week and along with rising 500mb heights, the stage is set for higher temperatures. However, daytime heating coupled with atmospheric moisture close to 2 inches, will help set off a scattering a thunderstorms each afternoon and evening. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the lower to middle 90s and with dew

points in the 70s, feels like temperatures will be near or over 100 degrees in the afternoons.

"Henri" is moving toward the north-northwest is expected to move more northerly tonight and tomorrow. "Henri" will move into Southern New England and perhaps Long Island Sunday, making landfall as a hurricane. "Henri" is expected to cause significant damage in southeastern New England.

Even though "Henri" is not directly impacting the North Carolina coast, it will continue to cause rough surf and higher swells at the beaches through Sunday.

