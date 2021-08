Muggy, but drier pattern!

Mostly clear, calm, with some fog developing overnight with lows near 70°.

Muggy weather will persist over the long-range outlook with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Other than an isolated afternoon pop-up shower or storm, we’ll have plenty of dry time this weekend through the middle of next week. Summer continues!

FORECAST

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds, areas of fog, mainly dry. Low: 70°. Wind: Calm.

FRIDAY: Muggy with isolated storms. High: 89°. Wind: S 5.

SATURDAY: Hot, isolated pop-up shower possible. High: 90°. Wind: S 5.

