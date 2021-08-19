Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Prairie View, TX

Honorable Judson W. Robinson III to PVAMU’s Summer 2021 Graduates: Today is your journey to your destiny to create your legacy

pvamu.edu
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Honorable Judson W. Robinson III made the following remarks during Prairie View A&M University’s 110th Summer Commencement Convocation on Aug. 14, 2021. Robinson spoke to undergraduate, master’s and doctoral degree candidates. PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas – To President Ruth Simmons, Dr. James Palmer, Ms. Merilyn X. Pulikkathara, Mr. Marquinn Booker,...

www.pvamu.edu

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Education
City
Judson, TX
City
Robinson, TX
City
Prairie View, TX
Local
Texas Education
Prairie View, TX
Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edgar Guest
Person
Oprah Winfrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Destiny#Dias#Prairie View University#A Houston City Council#Ibm#Myers Briggs#African American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Posted by
Reuters

Seven U.S. Capitol police sue Trump, say he incited deadly attack

WASHINGTON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Seven U.S. Capitol Police officers on Thursday sued former President Donald Trump, alleging that he conspired with far-right extremist groups to provoke the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Congress. The officers in a lawsuit filed in Washington, D.C. federal court allege the attack was...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over insurrection

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Capitol Police officers who were attacked and beaten during the Capitol riot filed a lawsuit Thursday against former President Donald Trump, his allies and members of far-right extremist groups, accusing them of intentionally sending a violent mob on Jan. 6 to disrupt the congressional certification of the election.
Posted by
NBC News

Video shows Louisiana trooper beating Black motorist with flashlight

A white Louisiana State Police trooper, who resigned after being accused of simple battery in two separate incidents, also repeatedly struck a Black man with a flashlight during a 2019 traffic stop, resulting in the man suffering several broken bones. Body camera footage shows former trooper Jacob Brown arriving at...

Comments / 1

Community Policy