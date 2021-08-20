Cancel
Environment

Summer heat returns with possible scattered storms tomorrow

By Monique Robinson
WFMY NEWS2
WFMY NEWS2
 4 days ago

Today: Partly Cloudy. Few PM Storms. High 85.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Iso. Storm. Low 69.

Saturday : Partly Cloudy. Few PM Storms. High 87.

Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Iso. Storm. High 89.

Monday: Partly Cloudy. Hot. Iso. Storm. High 91.

WEATHER SUMMARY:

A weak front moved through the Piedmont yesterday and is now stretched across central North Carolina.  That front will slowly continue working it's way east and will be the focal point for showers and pop-up thunderstorms this afternoon with plenty of heat and humidity as fuel. Pop-Up storms will be hit or miss, with likely a busier afternoon to our east along that front. The additional cloud cover will also help to limit how high our afternoon high temperatures climb, holding in the mid/upper 80s instead of the 90s.

High pressure will build in to take control of the weekend weather. Heat and humidity will be the main force behind any pop up storms for Saturday and Sunday afternoon, but storm activity should remain limited, with most staying dry.  A typical summertime weather pattern will setup across the Piedmont for several days. Highs will be around 90 most of the upcoming week. Storm chances will stay low to start and increase a bit as a low drops south from the Great Lakes region.

Overall, the next several days will include very typical weather conditions for the Triad.

The normal high is 87, and the normal low is 69.

