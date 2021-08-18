7 Things New Students At Montana State Should Do

On this edition of "Did You Know?" we will be taking a look at some people that have Montana connections, but you may not have known that they've also spent time in the clink. According to USA Today, Montana ranks 24th in the nation for violent crime. Statewide crime is covered every day on news outlets here, but Montana hardly makes national news when it comes to crime, which makes it even more jarring when it does happen. Nonetheless, Montana is not immune to crime and we have had our fair share of not-so-wonderful people in the Treasure State. Let's take a look at some of them, and let us know if you've heard of them all.