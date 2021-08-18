HCM’s Restore program marks 10 years

CINCINNATI (August 23, 2021)—Home Helpers Home Care, a provider in the in-home care industry serving more than 1,000 communities across the United States, is taking steps to widen its role in the health care continuum through the launch of its most comprehensive care plan, Cared-4. Backed by two years of research and development, Cared-4 aims to reduce preventable readmissions and hospitalizations of its clients through collaborative, comprehensive care. Home Helpers Home Care identified the risk factors of hospitalizations and readmissions. Addressing those factors head on, the in-home care agency developed Cared-4, a comprehensive care plan that ensures patients receive the necessary support to adhere to care plans, and receive proper nutrition, monitoring, wellness checks, personal care and companionship.
