HCM’s Restore program marks 10 years

The 5-year Bachelor’s/Master of Science in Finance program allows Drew students the opportunity to take up to four classes that count for both undergraduate and graduate requirements. Students may complete any major as part of the bachelor’s degree for this combined degree program as long as they complete the prerequisite Foundational courses listed under the eligibility criteria below. By taking this path, students that successfully complete all four courses essentially finish the first year of the part-time Master of Science in Finance program as undergraduates. You must declare your intent to enroll in a five-year dual degree in your junior year. Accepted undergraduate students will take graduate coursework in their last two undergraduate semesters. When approved, Drew undergraduates that are interested in the Master of Science in Finance program will be eligible to dual enroll in up to four graduate Finance courses.