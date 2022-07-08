ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Business

12 Companies That Will Pay You To Go on Vacation

By Gabrielle Olya
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 3 days ago

Taking time off to unplug has numerous benefits -- it can lower stress, improve your mental health and actually make you a more productive employee . Given the latter perk, it shouldn't be too surprising that some companies are going out of their way to incentivize employees to use their time off by actually helping to pay for their trips.

See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts
Small Business Spotlight 2022: Nominate Your Favorite Small Biz by July 25

FlexJobs has rounded up a list of companies that will help you pay for your vacation, so if you're looking to boost your vacation budget, consider taking a job at one of these places.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m7gYA_0bWsioFq00

AFAR Magazine

It makes sense that a magazine about travel would encourage its employees to do just that. As of 2019, AFAR Magazine offered unlimited vacation time to all of its employees as well as a $2,000 stipend each year to travel to places they have never been.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fJDAs_0bWsioFq00

Airbnb

Airbnb states on its career page that "we want everyone to be healthy, travel often, get time to give back, and have the financial resources and support they need." Included in the company's benefits is an annual travel and experiences credit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3imzNT_0bWsioFq00

BambooHR

BambooHR, a human resources software company, offers a benefit that it calls "paid, paid vacation." As part of its vacation policy, the company will cover expenses like plane tickets, hotel rooms and other vacation-related items.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OsenM_0bWsioFq00

Bonanza

The online marketplace Bonanza hosts a "Freedom February" every year, during which the company relocates to a "tropical paradise" for a few weeks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XSuVC_0bWsioFq00

Calendly

Calendly, a scheduling software company, gives its employees unlimited time off plus a $1,000 annual vacation stipend that can be used toward the cost of hotels, flights or rental car.

"It's our way of telling you to take time out from your work family to recharge and relax with those who are most important to you," the company states on its careers site.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ifh7K_0bWsioFq00

Evernote

Note-taking app Evernote offers its employees a $1,000 annual vacation stipend to encourage them to take time off to recharge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dpK3i_0bWsioFq00

Expedia

Expedia will not only help its employees score travel deals but also will assist with paying for their trips. The company offers "leisure travel reimbursement" to its U.S.-based employees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gdda0_0bWsioFq00

FullContact

Identity Resolution Platform FullContact has an unlimited vacation policy and, according to a 2012 company blog post, offers its employees a $7,500 annual stipend for vacation. But employees must follow a few rules to qualify: "1. You have to go on vacation, or you don't get the money. 2. You must disconnect. 3. You can't work while on vacation."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lmf5h_0bWsioFq00

PulsePoint

PulsePoint, a provider of healthcare marketing technology, offers employees paid vacation, company holidays -- including their birthday -- and a $500 annual travel reimbursement for vacation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2clOKf_0bWsioFq00

Thirty Madison

Healthcare company Thirty Madison offers an annual vacation stipend, according to its site.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Cfr6_0bWsioFq00

Tripadvisor

Travel review site Tripadvisor provides its employees with a number of benefits, including a "lifestyle benefit" of up to $1,250 each year that can be used for personal travel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rjKDv_0bWsioFq00

United Airlines

United employees enjoy unlimited standby travel and discounted rates on airline tickets to anywhere the company flies.

Photo Disclaimer: Photos are for representational purposes only.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 12 Companies That Will Pay You To Go on Vacation

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Company#Vacation#Software Company#Flexjobs#Afar Magazine#Airbnb Airbnb#Bonanza
shefinds

2 Things You Should Never Buy At Costco, According To Employees

Nothing can boost your mood (and the mood of your wallet) like heading to Costco to stock up on bulk items for great bargain prices. This membership-based store is filled with tons of fantastic finds at affordable prices, and for the most part, they’re good quality products, too. However, no store is perfect—even Costco! It’s only inevitable that there are a few items you should steer clear of when shopping here.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Business Travel
Mashed

The Free Perk Sam's Club Is Ending

Since its founding in 1983, members-only warehouse chain Sam's Club has grown into one of the most successful retailers in the United States, with nearly 600 locations across 44 states and Puerto Rico. Like its rival Costco, Sam's Club is well-known for offering shoppers great deals on bulk groceries, electronics, and other household items, along with special perks like fuel discounts and access to its tire center.
RETAIL
cruisehive.com

How Much Do Cruise Ship Workers Make?

Ever wonder how much cruise ship workers make? If you are considering a career in this field, you may find the statistics alluring. What draws most people to this profession is a desire to see the world, travel to exotic destinations, and deepen their love of the sea. While it...
TRAVEL
GOBankingRates

How Much is Lori Greiner Worth?

Lori Greiner is an American inventor, investor, jewelry designer, philanthropist, author and TV personality who is known as The Queen of QVC and the Warm Blooded Shark from her tenure on ABC's hit...
CELEBRITIES
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
168K+
Followers
12K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy