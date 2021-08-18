Cancel
Lewis-Clark State Tops 2021 CCC Men's Cross Country Preseason Poll

By Sammi Wellman
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEWISTON - After winning its first-ever Cascade Collegiate Conference Men's Cross Country Championship, presented by U.S. Bank, Lewis-Clark State College was picked to defend its crown in a tough conference. The Warriors grabbed eight of 10 first-place votes for 97 points to sit in the top spot of the 2021 CCC Men's Cross Country Preseason Poll, released Wednesday by the conference office. The Warrior women were picked to finish second.

