Lewis-Clark State Tops 2021 CCC Men's Cross Country Preseason Poll

(Guthrie Center) The ACGC girls cross country team is coming off of a 5th place finish at last year’s state meet. The Chargers lose their top two finishers in Fort Dodge last year and four seniors from their lineup. While the team does have a different look to it than last season, coach Colin Shawgo is still bullish on what they can accomplish. “I really think that the girls team has a lot of potential. We graduated quite a bit of our talent and we had a couple girls that ended up not going out this year so we have a fairly inexperienced and young squad, but it’s a squad that has a lot of potential. From camp to our first practices they’ve been really killing it. I’m really excited to see what they can do. I have really high expectations for them and they have really high expectations for themselves and when you have those two things it often times leads to a lot of success.”