Boise, ID

Reality Show is Casting Boise Families Wanting to Adopt a New Pet

By Mallory
Posted by 
KIDO Talk Radio
KIDO Talk Radio
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Searching for a new family pet can be a special experience for the whole family. If your kids are constantly begging you for one and you're family is ready to finally add a furry friend to the bunch, then why not document the whole experience in a new reality series! Nomadica Films and The Dodo are looking to feature families from Boise, Idaho that are ready to open their hearts and home to a canine in need.

kidotalkradio.com

KIDO Talk is Idahos talk station. With an all-star lineup, we bring you Idahos latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

