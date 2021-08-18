Reality Show is Casting Boise Families Wanting to Adopt a New Pet

How much do you know about how much things cost. Would you do great playing games and winning on The Price is Right? The show will be in Boise Soon!. The Price Is Right Live™ has been entertaining audiences and giving millions of dollars in prizes away to various people all over the world for over 14 years. The website says "Everyone’s favorite game show is on its way to you, along with the chance to win a share of the more than $12 million in cash and fabulous prizes we’ve given away! Randomly-selected contestants play everyone’s favorite games like Plinko™, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel and even the fabulous Showcase. Lucky audience members can even win prizes right from their seat.