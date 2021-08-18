Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Richland, WA

Fantastic Firehouse Subs Soon to be Available in West Richland!

By Patti Banner
Posted by 
97 Rock
97 Rock
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I don't know if you've heard the fantastic news or not...but, there WILL BE a new sub shop opening in West Richland! Firehouse Subs will open next year. It's the fifth location in the Tri-Cities area. The project is currently underway at 6225 Keene Road at Belmont Boulevard. The new...

97rockonline.com

Comments / 0

97 Rock

97 Rock

Pasco WA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

97 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Richland, WA
City
Burbank, WA
City
Tri-cities, WA
West Richland, WA
Lifestyle
Local
Washington Food & Drinks
Local
Washington Restaurants
Local
Washington Lifestyle
City
Kennewick, WA
City
Pasco, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food Restaurants#Firehouse Subs#Salad#Fast Food Chains#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Richland, WAPosted by
97 Rock

What’s Going On With the Hotels on George Washington Way? [PHOTOS]

What the heck is going on with the hotels on George Washington Way in Richland?. If you drive that strip of highway the leads out to Highway 240 on George Washington Way, I'm sure you've noticed the construction going on at the Economy Inn. It looks like renovation has begun and it has a lot of people speculating on what's going on with the property.
97 Rock

Not the Best Week of Summer, Ben Franklin Scuttles Fair Shuttle Buses

This year, fairgoers will have to rely on their own means to get the Benton Franklin Fairgrounds. The shuttle buses have come up with flat tires. Well, actually, the tires are fine. But according to information released Friday afternoon by Ben Franklin Transit, the shuttle buses many use to get to the fair have been canceled.
Pasco, WAPosted by
97 Rock

Tri-Cities Heartily Welcomes 2nd Costco Warehouse to West Pasco!

When I heard the news, I could hardly contain myself! We're getting another Costco! It's true! Costco is coming to Pasco!. Tri-Cities' second Costco Distribution Warehouse location will be in the area of Broadmoor Boulevard, where the new Darigold plant will be. Our Tri-Cities are definitely growing! And in a...
Benton City, WAPosted by
97 Rock

What is the Fate of The Palm? (Sneak Peek)

The burning question is finally answered! What is the fate of the Palm Bar & Grill in Benton City? There have been many rumors and LOTS of speculation, most likely the cause of all these rumors. I am here to put your mind to rest, the Palm in NOT becoming a steakhouse, a salsa dancing venue, an Irish Pub or a sports fanatic bar! The Palm will remain the Palm, just with a little face-lift and new owners.
Richland, WAPosted by
97 Rock

What Was This Richland Business BEFORE the Great Wall Buffet?

I remember when I first arrived at the Tri-Cities. It was back in 2014, in February. It was cold and raining. We were packed up in two cars and two cats moving from southern CA to start a new life here. We were detoured because I-84 was washed out due to all the rain. Anyway, not knowing anything about the area, my husband and I needed to get a room it was late. We got a room at Motel 6 off Highway 240. I remember because right next door was the Great Wall Buffet.
Richland, WAPosted by
97 Rock

1940’s Prefab Homes in Richland Now Listing Over $250k

Scrolling through Facebook yesterday, I noticed a listing for a cute little home in Richland. The ad doesn't say it's in Richland, but I can tell it is. Thousands of Hanford workers in the 1940s were put up in either a prefab home or one of the many government-built ABC Homes constructed in Richland. Many of these homes today are really nice looking, updated, and well maintained. Some, not so much, but this particular home in the ad was super cute, nicely updated, but has just 609 sq. ft. of living space. It sits on a .14 acre lot that looks like it needs some grass seed and a little water, but that's a nice big lot. Prefabricated homes like this were originally thrown together quickly, as America was at war and Hanford was a busy little beehive. Thousands of workers and their families swarmed the area and needed homes quickly. These homes were not originally even meant to be permanent. Most were assembled with 8-foot sections and had 2x2 exterior walls.
Yakima County, WAPosted by
97 Rock

Man Drives Into Yakima River to FILL THE RADIATOR!

Yes, you read that headline correctly. The man told Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies that the reason he rolled his Chevy Suburban into the river, is because he just changed the thermostat on it and needed to fill the radiator with water. I'm no mechanic, but I think you're supposed to fill your radiator with coolant. I guess he couldn't find a giant coolant pond to dunk the vehicle in, so the Yakima River would have to do. Read more on that story HERE, but in the meantime, I've come up with some other helpful tips for those who aren't mechanically inclined:
Pasco, WAPosted by
97 Rock

Okay Boomer. Pasco Thief Wants Older Vehicle’s Cassette Player

The problem with being a criminal is that sometimes technology passes you by. Maybe it's because you spent too much time in jail, or maybe you just don't care to be computer literate. But as it turns out, more music is being put out on the internet for download today than is being put on old-school-style cassette tapes (which I think is ZERO songs). Do I have a cassette player in my car? Of course not, silly. My car is only 14 years old, and I have the all-new upgraded compact disc player! But in the story below, a Pioneer stereo deck was stolen out of a 1986 Mazda pickup. I'm pretty sure that in 1986 it was probably equipped with a cassette deck, maybe a cassette / CD player. But the fact that any criminal would want an old-school unit like that is kind of crazy to me. I remember when I got my first MP3 player. So much music on such a tiny little device! I think I have about 1,500 songs on it now. And it's about the size of my thumb. Oh sure, I still have a bunch of CDs laying around and even a few cassettes. But digital downloads are the way to go today. Hey bad guy, spread the word to the other criminals, would you? And leave the old school vehicles alone!
Pasco, WAPosted by
97 Rock

Pasco Police Need Your Help to Find Stolen Truck Suspects

Pasco Police and the owner of a white Ram pickup truck sure would like some help to find the suspects who took off in the vehicle Friday night and crashed it. According to the Police report, the owner left the truck in the 400 block of North Douglas with the keys in it and the doors unlocked. This was at about 7 pm. The owner went to sleep after.

Comments / 0

Community Policy