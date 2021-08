PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – There is nothing like that new car smell. But it’s a little bit harder to come by these days. While many businesses are recovering from the pandemic, the car and truck industry is slower to recover. Early predictions that the recovery would be well underway by now but those predictions are proving to be a bit too optimistic. “We’re not even close to recovering, some carmakers are a little better but they’re not as improved as many thought they would be,” says CBS News Automotive Correspondent Jeff Gilbert. When the automotive industry shut down last year the companies...