Bomb threat suspect taken into custody 'without incident'

The suspect in an ongoing bomb threat outside the Library of Congress surrendered after more than five hours of negotiations, U.S. Capitol Police say.

Floyd Ray Roseberry, 49, of Grover, North Carolina was taken into police custody around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, according to USCP Chief J. Thomas Manger. Police say Roseberry drove a black pickup truck onto a sidewalk outside the Library of Congress just before 10 a.m. claiming to have explosives in his car. U.S. Capitol Police called the incident an active bomb threat investigation and evacuated several surrounding neighborhoods.

Manger said he and his team began an extensive negotiation process.

"We first started [negotiating] with a whiteboard - just writing messages back and forth," Manger said. "We used a robot to send down a telephone, but he would not use the telephone."

Shortly after trying to deliver the phone via robot, Manger says Roseberry surrendered, and tactical response officers took him into custody without incident.

In a press release sent at 5:30, U.S. Capitol Police declared the scene safe, and said no bomb was found in the truck, but "possible bomb making materials" were found.

"Our investigators are working closely with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia to determine the charges," the USCPstatement said.

Chief Manger said he does not yet know Roseberry's motive, but noted that early investigation shows his mother may have recently passed away.

"His family indicated there are other issues he is dealing with," Manger said.

Chief Deputy Phillip Todd with the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office identified Roseberry as a resident of Cleveland County, North Carolina, and said they were working with federal agents in their investigation.

Officials told us that the FBI and Homeland Security were interviewing Roseberry's wife at their home.

All roads initially closed for the investigation have reopened.

The LOC's building on Capitol Hill was closed and evacuated, along with the Cannon Office Building. Though the Senate and House are not in session, and most lawmakers are not in their offices, staffers in several surrounding buildings were asked to evacuate.

The Metropolitan Police Department officers went door to door in Southeast neighborhoods to evacuate residents. The following roads were initially closed, but have all since reopened.

2nd Street Southeast to 4th Street Southeast

A Street Southeast to Independence Avenue Southeast

Capitol South Metro station reopened around 5 p.m. following the incident.

ATF Washington officers and the FBI Washington Field Office's National Capital Response Squad are assisting Capitol Police with the investigation.

