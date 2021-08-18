Virginia Marie Hansen
Memorial services will be at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, August 19, 2021, at Bells Coulee Lutheran Church. Burial will be in Burns Cemetery, rural Bangor. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m., until the time of service, Thursday, at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Bangor Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered and a complete obituary may be found at www.jandtfredrickson.com.wwisradio.com
