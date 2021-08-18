Cancel
Oxnard, CA

Serious injury traffic collision

oxnardpd.org
 4 days ago

On August 18, 2021, at approximately 9:45 a.m., officers from the Oxnard Police Department and EMS personnel responded to a traffic collision at the intersection of Rice Avenue and Camino Del Sol. When officers and EMS personnel arrived at the scene, they discovered a grey Dodge Dakota pickup and white International semi-truck and trailer were involved in the collision. The semi-truck driver, identified as a 62-year-old male of Ventura, was uninjured and cooperated with the investigation. The driver of the Dodge, who was identified as a 68-year-old male of Oxnard, was initially trapped in the pickup truck but was extricated from the vehicle and immediately transported to the Ventura County Medical Center. The driver sustained serious injuries and is currently listed in critical condition.

www.oxnardpd.org

