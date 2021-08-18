Fact: Figures Show Planned Parenthood Murders Way More People than the Taliban
This week, Americans and world citizens watched in horror as the Tet Offensive of the Taliban drove off what was once the greatest military power in the world. Twenty years after Afghanistan was invaded to clear out the Taliban warlords who played a role in the harboring of Osama bin Laden and the destruction of 9-11, the Taliban over-ran U.S. forces in Afghanistan as Joe Biden’s military fled in horror.montanadailygazette.com
Comments / 0