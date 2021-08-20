City of Akron swears in Steve Mylett as new chief of police

Stephen L. Mylett was sworn in as Akron's new chief of police in a ceremony on Thursday.

The 32-year police veteran most recently served as police chief in Bellevue, Washington.

In Akron, Mylett will lead a department of 447 officers, including 3 subdivisions, and manage an annual budget of approximately $70 million.

"I will work very hard every day to earn your trust and confidence," Mylett said in his remarks on Thursday. "I will lead with integrity. I will never do anything to bring dishonor to this profession, this badge, or this city."

Mylett grew up on Long Island, New York and served in the Air Force before starting his law enforcement career in 1989 in Corpus Christi, Texas. He steadily moved up the ranks in that department before reaching the rank of Assistant Chief of Police in 2011. He then servied as the chief of police of Southlake, Texas until moving to Bellevue, Washington in 2015. Mylett holds a Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences from Midwestern State University in Texas and a Masters Degree in Criminal Justice Leadership and Management from Sam Houston State University.

"The chief's experience, education, knowledge, and approach to policing will allow Akron to grow and enhance our public safety efforts," Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan said of Mylett during his introductory remarks. "I know he will work with the community to develop a pathway towards greater security and trust."

Mylett was recruited through a nationwide search, with the support of consultant Ralph Andersen and Associates. He was selected as one of four finalists for the position through an internal interview process. Prior to offering the position to Chief Mylett, Mayor Horrigan issued a community survey (with nearly 1,500 responses) and hosted a public town hall (with nearly 1,000 views on YouTube).

You can watch Mylett's swearing in and introductory press conference below: