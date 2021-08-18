Cancel
Amid trade report, James Washington trying to carve out bigger role in Steelers offense

By Joe Rutter
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
A minor ankle injury to Chase Claypool provided James Washington the chance to work with the Pittsburgh Steelers first-team offense in practice Wednesday.

Opportunities to get such reps with the starters have been few and far between for the fourth-year receiver and former second-round draft choice. It’s the reason reports surfaced after the Hall of Fame Game that Washington has asked the Steelers to accommodate him with a trade.

Washington played 27 snaps, the most of any established wide receiver, in that preseason opener and was still on the field with the backups long after Claypool and Diontae Johnson were on the bench.

In his first interview session of training camp Wednesday, Johnson wouldn’t confirm or deny whether his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, requested a trade.

“That’s a little private conversation,” he said. “But as far as me being happy in Pittsburgh, I love it here. Who wouldn’t be happy playing football as their job? I come to work every day with a smile on my face, and I’m eager to be here with my guys, joking around, laughing around, continuing to play the sport that I love and enjoy life.”

Life would be more enjoyable, obviously, if Washington was a bigger part of the Steelers offense. In 2020, playing with JuJu Smith-Schuster, Claypool and Johnson, Washington logged just 44% of the offensive snaps. Although he caught a career-high five touchdown passes, his 30 catches and 392 yards were markedly down from the previous season when he caught 44 passes for 735 yards. He also played 64% of the snaps that season, his second in the NFL.

As he heads into his fourth season, Washington finds himself in a similar situation. The return of Smith-Schuster on a one-year contract has Washington still considered the fourth option on the depth chart.

“I just have to work every day and be available,” Washington said. “Just do what got me to this point so far. That’s all I can do. I can’t control what other people do.”

Washington indicated he has taken his concerns about playing time to the coaching staff.

“It’s been talked about,” he said.

The Steelers are hesitant to trade Washington because, as they saw this week with Claypool’s injury, he is a valuable wide receiver to have available off the bench.

Coach Mike Tomlin has tried to steer clear of the Washington trade reports, and he said Wednesday he is appreciative of what Washington brings to the offense.

“James always plays hard and well when he does,” Tomlin said.

Asked about the value Washington brings as a receiver who has shown versatility throughout his career, Tomlin said, “He’s a good receiver. That’s the value in James Washington.”

With Matt Canada’s offense requiring wide receivers to play multiple roles, Washington has taken reps in the slot as well as both outside positions during training camp.

“I feel like it’s making me a little more well-rounded,” Washington said. “That way I can’t just be labeled as an outside receiver. That may limit you to plays here and there. If anybody goes down, I feel like I can get in there and pick up the slack wherever that may be.

“It helps me all around.”

A lower-body injury kept Washington from playing in the second preseason game against Philadelphia. He returned to practice this week and, with Claypool out Wednesday, he made several impressive plays while catching passes from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. One was on a wide receiver screen, and another was on a 27-yard catch in the end zone in 7-on-7 play when Washington split two defenders.

“Just continue to show my strengths and improve my weaknesses,” Washington said when asked what he can do to get on the field more regularly. “It’s making combat catches, stretching the field, making certain blocks … keeping it on their minds that this is what I’m good at and showing I’m improving as well.”

