Effectv's DeeAnn Rich on Looking Beyond Primetime to Maximize Political Advertising

Ten days after The Daily Beast reported Maddow as seriously considering leaving MSNBC when her contract is up next year, the cable network's No. 1 host has reached a new deal that will extend her run hosting The Rachel Maddow Show while developing "a raft of multi-media projects including books and movies of her choice," reports Business Insider. Details of the length of her new deal haven't been released. Maddow hired super-agent Ari Emanuel to negotiate a new deal. As Business Insider's Claire Atkinson notes, "the news appears to be NBCUniversal News Chairman Cesar Conde's first major talent contract renewal at MSNBC." As Variety points out, Maddow has already branched out at MSNBC with the podcast series Bag Man. Variety also notes that The Rachel Maddow Show "snared nearly $66.2 million in advertising in pandemic-ridden 2020, according to Kantar, a tracker of ad spending — only a little less than the $69.2 million it captured in 2019." Maddow is also No. 2 among cable news shows in her timeslot, beating CNN's Cuomo Prime Time and trailing Fox News' Hannity.