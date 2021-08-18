Effectv's DeeAnn Rich on Looking Beyond Primetime to Maximize Political Advertising
Once upon a time, you could reach voters and capture 1,000 gross rating points just by running your political ads on Walter Cronkite’s evening newscast. Television news has changed significantly since those days, but for political advertisers, the perception has not. To help address this, Effectv has recently published a report entitled, For Political Marketers: TV Viewership Myths and Realities, which can be downloaded here.www.mediavillage.com
