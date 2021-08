Microsoft’s Security Intelligence team issued a warning on Twitter to be on the lookout for an active phishing campaign targeting Office 365 users. Phishing is when an attacker emails or texts people pretending to be a legitimate company to trick them into giving up their personal information. A common phishing attack is an email that looks like it came from your bank. When you click on the log in button via the email, it takes you to a website posing as the bank’s website, and it steals your username and password when you log in.