Sponsored Content provided by Michealle Gady - Founder and President , Atromitos. North Carolina is about six weeks into the launch of Medicaid Transformation. Many of us are focused on the implementation of managed care, which is foundational to Medicaid Transformation. As a refresher and for definitional purposes, managed care is a capitated, risk-based contracting between the state and health insurance companies for the delivery of (nearly) comprehensive medical services for a given population. As such it is a big change from our previously exclusively “fee for service” delivery system where all costs were met directly by the State.