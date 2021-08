Shadow IT is the bane of existence for CISOs and CIOs. For decades, individuals working in lines of business have been bringing their own technology to work because they’re more comfortable using it than what the company provides. The trend started with Apple Macintosh computers back in the 1980’s, then Macbooks and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) which is specifically about mobile devices. Since the late 1990’s it’s also been easy to procure software and services through SaaS subscriptions. More recently employees have been bringing in wearables and signing up for cloud services. Just whip out a credit card and voila.