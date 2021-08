Marietta, Ohio-based Memorial Health System said its IT systems are still offline after a ransomware attack on Aug. 15. "We have reached a negotiated solution and are beginning the process that will restore operations as quickly and as safely as possible," Scott Cantley, CEO of Memorial Health, said in an Aug. 18 news release shared with Becker's. "We are following a deliberate, methodical approach to bring systems back online securely and in a manner that prioritizes our ability to provide patient care. This could happen as early as Sunday."