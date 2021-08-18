Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hermosa Beach, CA

An epic box set captures three nights of trumpeter Lee Morgan at his artistic peak

By David Weininger Globe correspondent,
Boston Globe
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“So we’re just gonna go ahead and do our regular thing,” trumpeter Lee Morgan announces before the first of four sets on a Friday evening at the Lighthouse, a renowned oceanside jazz club in Hermosa Beach, Calif. It is July 1970, and Morgan and his working band have already been in residence here for more than a week. Now his label, Blue Note, has set up to record the final weekend of the run for a live album.

www.bostonglobe.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hermosa Beach, CA
Local
California Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bennie Maupin
Person
John Coltrane
Person
Miles Davis
Person
Lee Morgan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Box Set#Live Performances#Jazz#Trumpeter#Blue Note#Plugged Nickel#Village Vanguard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Rock Musicwbgo.org

Lee Morgan's Most Dynamic Band is Revealed in Full on a Staggering New Boxed Set

Lee Morgan, the incandescent trumpeter, led one of the greatest bands of the early 1970s — a short-lived but multifaceted quintet, expansive in both attitude and approach. Featuring multi-reedist Bennie Maupin, pianist Harold Mabern, bassist Jymie Merritt and drummer Mickey Roker, this ensemble spent a productive weekend in Hermosa Beach, Calif, in the summer of 1970 — with Blue Note Records rolling tape. The resulting album, Live at the Lighthouse, spread four extended cuts across a double LP, opening a portal to the outer reaches of post-bop.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Barry Altschul's 3Dom Factor: Long Tall Sunshine

Even deep into a career which began with the Jazz Composers Orchestra and pianist Paul Bley in the 1960s, drummer Barry Altschul's music remains vital and compelling. Since 2010 his primary leadership outlet has been The 3Dom Factor, a freewheeling threesome completed by bassist Joe Fonda and reedman Jon Irabagon. Long Tall Sunshine, a live date from an unspecified year and location, constitutes the band's fourth album. While the repertoire might be familiar— four of the five cuts also appear on the outfit's eponymous debut (TUM, 2010)—what they do with it is not.
Musicavantmusicnews.com

Best New Jazz Of July From Stereogum

This month, Blue Note finally went all out with this set, releasing The Complete Live At The Lighthouse. This new version, which comes on 12 LPs or eight CDs, contains all twelve sets Morgan and the band performed that weekend — four sets a night on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. This release combines two of my favorite things: live albums that contain new/exclusive material not recorded in the studio, and live boxes that document a band’s entire run at a given spot. It sits very well alongside Miles Davis’s Complete Live At The Plugged Nickel 1965 and Cellar Door Sessions 1970 sets, Sonny Rollins’s Complete Live At The Village Gate 1962 (a bootleg, but easy enough to find), Cecil Taylor’s 2 Ts With A Lovely T, Dave Douglas’s Brazen Heart Live At Jazz Standard, and others on my shelf.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Denise Donatelli: Whistling in the Dark... The Music of Burt Bacharach

The Burt Bacharach canon has always been fertile ground for artists of all kinds to explore. Stan Getz devoted an entire album to his fare. The big Bacharach hits are branded deep in the cultural psyche. Thus, the challenge that Grammy-nominated vocalist Denise Donatelli and producer Larry Klein have here is how to use a different ladle to invite you to imbibe from their recipe for Bacharach's musical champagne.
Musiccaliforniarocker.com

Interview: Pete Cunningham Talks Sweet Satisfaction of ‘Recognition’ for Ishmael Ensemble

I was able to hop on a Zoom call with saxophonist and producer of Ishmael Ensemble, Pete Cunnigham, to talk about the group’s stunning new record, Visions of Light. Cunningham discussed the unique, pandemic-induced recording process for their latest and the benefits of letting tracks flourish and grow on their own timeline. We also spoke about Ishmael Ensemble’s elusiveness when it comes to genre categorizations and how the two extremes of music, ambient, spatial sound, and highly textural, heavier experimentation come together on Visions of Light for an undefinable, yet atmospheric body of work.
Musiclondonjazznews.com

Kevin Sun – ‘♥︎ Bird’ Album launch at the Jazz Gallery NYC

(Jazz Gallery, NYC. ❤ Bird Album launch. 19 August 2021. Review by Dan Bergsagel) 2020 marked the centennial of Charlie Parker’s birth. Tributes – like nearly everything else last year – were limited, postponed or cancelled. Kevin Sun took this opportunity to dive into Parker’s catalogue of recordings and interviews and distil it into ❤ Bird, an album of largely original compositions inspired by Parker’s work, forming what Sun describes as a “love letter” to the ground-breaking saxophonist’s work.
Franklin, NYDaily Star

Solo artist set to perform Sunday

FRANKLIN — The Franklin Farmers’ Market will welcome Mike Herman to the Music at the Market stage from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15. According to a media release, Herman is an acoustic country blues musician from the northern Catskill Mountains, who along with guitar lines, rounds out his original songs with the addition of vocals.
Oakland, CASan Francisco Chronicle

Michael Morgan was a serious artist — but always good for a laugh

There were many things to love about Michael Morgan, the Oakland Symphony music director who died Friday, Aug. 20, at 63. Yet what I kept coming back to as the news first sank in was his giggle. Michael had a high-pitched, sonorous, pealing laugh that would frequently burst into a...
MusicGuitar World Magazine

Putter Smith: "At 15 I got real serious about it, and at 16 I realized that my life’s work was to be a jazz bass player"

Patrick ‘Putter’ Smith, now 80, has a resume as a jazz bassist going back as far as the '50s, and has amassed a huge list of recording and performance credits alongside Thelonious Monk, Art Blakey, Duke Ellington, Billy Eckstine, Lee Konitz, Art Farmer, Erroll Garner, Gerry Mulligan, Art Pepper, Bob Brookmeyer, Diane Schuur, Ray Charles, Burt Bacharach, Sonny and Cher, the Beach Boys, the Righteous Brothers, and many more.
Musicudiscovermusic.com

‘Ode To Billie Joe’: The Brains And Beauty Of Bobbie Gentry’s Debut Album

You may struggle to believe it, but at the height of the Summer Of Love, the haunting title track to Bobbie Gentry’s debut album, Ode To Billie Joe, knocked The Beatles’ ‘All You Need is Love’ off the top of Billboard’s Hot 100. A dark and tense song, half country ballad, half Southern gothic murder mystery, ‘Ode To Billie Joe’ certainly wasn’t a hippified number, but credit the public for recognizing the beauty, brains, and brilliance of the artist in question. Or as one reviewer put it: “If she didn’t have a Miss America type figure (37-23-37) you might call her an intellectual.” Aw, shucks.
Musicudiscovermusic.com

‘Expansions’: How McCoy Tyner Broadened His Musical Horizons

Though still only 29 years old when he recorded Expansions for Blue Note Records at Van Gelder Studio, on Friday, August 23, 1968, Philadelphia pianist McCoy Tyner was nevertheless a seasoned and highly experienced musician. Listen to Expansions now. Tyner’s professional career began when he was just 15, playing in...
MoviesMorning Journal

Artistic ‘The Night House’ intrigues as it mildly frustrates

“The Night House” checks a lot of the horror-thriller boxes. Frightening moments? Check. Disturbing motifs? Check. Keeps you guessing deep into the film? Check. On its surface a haunted-house affair, “The Night House” is more than that — a drama interested in mining some worthwhile if not unfamiliar thematic and psychological territories. And it does so relatively successfully, even if the execution from director David Bruckner can be underwhelming at some key moments.
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Mark Knopfler announces ‘The Studio Albums 1996-2007’ box set

To commemorate the 25th anniversary of Mark Knopfler’s debut solo release Golden Heart in 1996, a new boxed set, The Studio Albums 1996-2007, will be released on December 10th across 6 CDs and 11 LPs. The box will feature Mark Knopfler’s first five studio albums as a solo artist – Golden Heart (1996), Sailing To Philadelphia (2000), The Ragpicker’s Dream (2002), Shangri-La (2004), and Kill To Get Crimson (2007) – plus an exclusive bonus disc of studio B-sides from this period entitled Gravy Train: The B-Sides 1996-2007. The box will be released in vinyl (11 LPs) and CD (six discs) formats. This will be the first time Golden Heart, Sailing To Philadelphia and Gravy Train: The B-Sides 1996-2007 have been released on vinyl.
Rock MusicPosted by
Power 96

Steve Hackett Recalls Genesis Buying King Crimson’s Mellotron

Before Robert Fripp famously dissolved King Crimson in 1974, temporarily leaving the industry altogether to pursue a more spiritual path, he proposed an intriguing plan for the prog-rock band to carry on without him. The idea, detailed during a 50th anniversary press conference in 2019, was to officially bring back...
Houston, TXviralhatch.com

Kenny Rogers’ fortune when he died

Kenny Rogers was a country music singer loved by people around the world and just a few hours after his death there were a lot of social media posts in his honour. Kenny worked hard for every penny he earned. Kenny Rogers was born in Houston, Texas, on August 21,...
Newark, NJPosted by
Amomama

'Roots' Star Ben Vereen’s 2 Children Passed Away before Him — Inside His Kids’ Early Deaths

American entertainer Ben Vereen has enjoyed a stellar career as an actor, but he has experienced tragedy in his personal life after losing two of his children to early deaths. American actor Ben Vereen is one of the most accomplished and versatile entertainers. He is famous for his legendary performances, which have transcended time and have become part of the nation's artistic legacy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy