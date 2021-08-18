An epic box set captures three nights of trumpeter Lee Morgan at his artistic peak

This month, Blue Note finally went all out with this set, releasing The Complete Live At The Lighthouse. This new version, which comes on 12 LPs or eight CDs, contains all twelve sets Morgan and the band performed that weekend — four sets a night on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. This release combines two of my favorite things: live albums that contain new/exclusive material not recorded in the studio, and live boxes that document a band’s entire run at a given spot. It sits very well alongside Miles Davis’s Complete Live At The Plugged Nickel 1965 and Cellar Door Sessions 1970 sets, Sonny Rollins’s Complete Live At The Village Gate 1962 (a bootleg, but easy enough to find), Cecil Taylor’s 2 Ts With A Lovely T, Dave Douglas’s Brazen Heart Live At Jazz Standard, and others on my shelf.