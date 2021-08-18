An epic box set captures three nights of trumpeter Lee Morgan at his artistic peak
“So we’re just gonna go ahead and do our regular thing,” trumpeter Lee Morgan announces before the first of four sets on a Friday evening at the Lighthouse, a renowned oceanside jazz club in Hermosa Beach, Calif. It is July 1970, and Morgan and his working band have already been in residence here for more than a week. Now his label, Blue Note, has set up to record the final weekend of the run for a live album.www.bostonglobe.com
