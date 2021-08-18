Cancel
Quick hits from camp: Tale of the tape

By Cody Tucker
 5 days ago
LARAMIE -- At first glance, Craig Bohl wasn't too impressed with what transpired on Jonah Field Wednesday afternoon. "Sometimes it's not always going to look good," Wyoming's eighth-year head coach said. "Today, I don't think it looked good." Before he got too critical, Bohl said he wanted to review the...

Get the FREE KOWB App - Available for Android and Apple Devices - and never miss University of Wyoming football action. University of Wyoming Cowboy Football 2021 Schedule. DateSeptember 4, 2021 (Saturday)Time2 P.M.OpponentMontana State University. September 11, 2021 (Saturday)11:30 a.m.At Northern Illinois University. September 18, 2021 (Saturday)2 p.m.Ball State University.

