Quick hits from camp: Tale of the tape

"The good news is we got three weeks to get ready for Maryland. We did some things really really well. I thought the energy was good. We had some highlights on both sides of the ball. I thought Tony Mathis was the guy that really stood out offensively. He had a couple of touchdowns -- thought he ran the ball with great balance, broke tackles. Excited for him. He's been a real bright spot at camp and that's huge for our football team. Jarret Doege continues to be sharp in fall camp. I thought he had a nice day. I thought the interior part of our offensive line did some good things. Defensively, I think we got pressure on the quarterback. I thought Akheem Mesidor continues his climb. I think he's got a chance to be special before it's all said and done. VD [VanDarius Cowan] had his best day today, he had a pressure and had a forced fumble. Lanell Carr, with the twos, had some nice one on one pass rushes where he won.