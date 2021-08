Over the recent years organizations are investing in managed detection & response to curb advanced threats rather than relying on traditional defenses. The new threats such as targeted attacks, ransomware, multi stage attacks and others are evolving faster to bypass existing security solutions. According to an ESG survey, majority of organizations are deploying additional security controls that incorporate protection from more than one sources. Recently the adoption of EDR grew substantially as organizations and security professionals have realized that detection and response of threats is crucial to protect data. Advancements in endpoint security as a service along with managed endpoint detection and response, offers flexibility and operational efficiencies to the organizations. Managed detection & response market participants have also introduced machine learning and artificial intelligence to detect deeper detection of cybersecurity breach compared to traditional, which relies on rules and signature. For instance, Trend Micro Managed Detection and Response (MDR) is a service that provides detection and response services on behalf of its customers. This service monitors all the endpoint data using advanced analytics and artificial intelligence.