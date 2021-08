Security operations focus an organization’s efforts around threat prevention, detection, and response. This then depends upon effective data collection, processing, and analysis, followed by data-driven decision making. While organizations have years of experience in these areas, security operations processes and technologies seem to be less and less effective, increasing cyber-risk and the prospect of a costly data breach. CISOs can’t keep doing things the same old way but rather need different types of solutions to overcome the inefficiency and ineffectiveness of today’s security operations.