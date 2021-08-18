Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Richland, WA

Fantastic Firehouse Subs Soon to be Available in West Richland!

By Patti Banner
Posted by 
97.5 KISS FM
97.5 KISS FM
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I don't know if you've heard the fantastic news or not...but, there WILL BE a new sub shop opening in West Richland! Firehouse Subs will open next year. It's the fifth location in the Tri-Cities area. The project is currently underway at 6225 Keene Road at Belmont Boulevard. The new...

975kissfm.com

Comments / 0

97.5 KISS FM

97.5 KISS FM

Pasco WA
610
Followers
2K+
Post
132K+
Views
ABOUT

97.5 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://975kissfm.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Richland, WA
City
Burbank, WA
City
Tri-cities, WA
West Richland, WA
Lifestyle
Local
Washington Food & Drinks
Local
Washington Restaurants
Local
Washington Lifestyle
City
Kennewick, WA
City
Pasco, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food Restaurants#Firehouse Subs#Salad#Fast Food Chains#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
LifestylePosted by
97.5 KISS FM

What’s Going On With the Hotels on George Washington Way? [PHOTOS]

What the heck is going on with the hotels on George Washington Way in Richland?. If you drive that strip of highway the leads out to Highway 240 on George Washington Way, I'm sure you've noticed the construction going on at the Economy Inn. It looks like renovation has begun and it has a lot of people speculating on what's going on with the property.
RetailPosted by
97.5 KISS FM

Tri-Cities Heartily Welcomes 2nd Costco Warehouse to West Pasco!

When I heard the news, I could hardly contain myself! We're getting another Costco! It's true! Costco is coming to Pasco!. Tri-Cities' second Costco Distribution Warehouse location will be in the area of Broadmoor Boulevard, where the new Darigold plant will be. Our Tri-Cities are definitely growing! And in a...
Benton City, WAPosted by
97.5 KISS FM

What is the Fate of The Palm? (Sneak Peek)

The burning question is finally answered! What is the fate of the Palm Bar & Grill in Benton City? There have been many rumors and LOTS of speculation, most likely the cause of all these rumors. I am here to put your mind to rest, the Palm in NOT becoming a steakhouse, a salsa dancing venue, an Irish Pub or a sports fanatic bar! The Palm will remain the Palm, just with a little face-lift and new owners.
Richland, WAPosted by
97.5 KISS FM

1940’s Prefab Homes in Richland Now Listing Over $250k

Scrolling through Facebook yesterday, I noticed a listing for a cute little home in Richland. The ad doesn't say it's in Richland, but I can tell it is. Thousands of Hanford workers in the 1940s were put up in either a prefab home or one of the many government-built ABC Homes constructed in Richland. Many of these homes today are really nice looking, updated, and well maintained. Some, not so much, but this particular home in the ad was super cute, nicely updated, but has just 609 sq. ft. of living space. It sits on a .14 acre lot that looks like it needs some grass seed and a little water, but that's a nice big lot. Prefabricated homes like this were originally thrown together quickly, as America was at war and Hanford was a busy little beehive. Thousands of workers and their families swarmed the area and needed homes quickly. These homes were not originally even meant to be permanent. Most were assembled with 8-foot sections and had 2x2 exterior walls.
TravelPosted by
97.5 KISS FM

Parts of Columbia Park Trail Will Be Closed Starting Today

Parts of Columbia Park Trail will be closed starting today until October 1st. The City of Richland issued a press release concerning the closures and what area of the area will be affected. According to the release. Columbia Park Trail East of Columbia Center Boulevard Closes on Monday. The closure...
West Richland, WAPosted by
97.5 KISS FM

Crash Much? West Richland Driver Leaves Bumper Behind for Police

If you were to get suspended from school, I think that means you can't go to school until the suspension is over. Kind of like when your driver's license is suspended. You can't drive anymore until the suspension is over. This concept is very difficult to grasp for many drivers in the Tri-Cities. For proof just read any one of the police Facebook posts from Richland, Kennewick, Pasco, or in this case West Richland. In fact, this person must have had one crazy Monday to go on a Monday night drive like this! Firstly, they were driving with a suspended license. Apparently, there was some tailgating going on, too. Then he ran over a couple of street signs and sped away. Funny how those street signs have a way of removing the bumper from your vehicle once you drive over them. And that's exactly what happened. All of this went down about 1:30 a.m. last night. Good job West Richland Police Department for catching up to this guy!
Richland, WAPosted by
97.5 KISS FM

Popular Richland School Sausage Fest Will be Drive-Thru Only

Just weeks after announcing Richland's Christ the King Sausage Festival was making a return to this year's fall schedule, school officials have opted to cancel traditional activities in favor of a drive-thru event. Sausage Fest is Christ the King's major fundraising event. 2021 was to mark the school's 45th annual...
Yakima, WAPosted by
97.5 KISS FM

Yakima REALLY Needs More Beauty Salons That Can Braid Black Hair

It is infuriating to find out that there is not enough beauty salons in Yakima or in Central Washington where an African American person can get their hair braided, flat twisted, or crochet loc'd by a licensed professional. If you know of a stylist that works at a local salon that can do any of these services for African American hair textures, please let me know. I only know of Aubrey at Salon Sapphire. I've heard a guy named Roman can do them but he only works a few days a week and is already booked up solidly for his other clients.
Pasco, WAPosted by
97.5 KISS FM

Pasco Business? Relief Grants Coming–Get Application Info Here

Beginning Monday, for a 30-day window, Pasco businesses can apply for relief grants to help if they've been affected by the COVID pandemic. "Financial Grants Available to Pasco Businesses and Individuals Affected by Pandemic" That's how it was presented by Mike Gonzales, who is the Economic Development Manager for the...
Washington StatePosted by
97.5 KISS FM

Shocking Report: Cities in Yakima Valley with Highest Covid Rates

Local, state, and federal officials in Washington state are encouraging everyone to wear a face mask indoors, even if you have been vaccinated. A recent tweet sent by the Yakima Health District encouraged folks to check out the data of covid cases in their town. It listed a web link that shows the covid rates of cities within Yakima County. (View the tweet: it's listed after the data below.) The data is shocking to me considering that it had seemed we were finally getting a handle on coronavirus, with cooperation from local businesses and medical centers requiring customers and staff wear face masks and numerous mobile clinics offering free doses of vaccines.

Comments / 0

Community Policy