Fantastic Firehouse Subs Soon to be Available in West Richland!

If you were to get suspended from school, I think that means you can't go to school until the suspension is over. Kind of like when your driver's license is suspended. You can't drive anymore until the suspension is over. This concept is very difficult to grasp for many drivers in the Tri-Cities. For proof just read any one of the police Facebook posts from Richland, Kennewick, Pasco, or in this case West Richland. In fact, this person must have had one crazy Monday to go on a Monday night drive like this! Firstly, they were driving with a suspended license. Apparently, there was some tailgating going on, too. Then he ran over a couple of street signs and sped away. Funny how those street signs have a way of removing the bumper from your vehicle once you drive over them. And that's exactly what happened. All of this went down about 1:30 a.m. last night. Good job West Richland Police Department for catching up to this guy!