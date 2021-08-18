Struggles selling the paper

During a month-long sojourn in Lecce, Italy one summer, my friend and I met a trio of Italian stallion locals. Fabio, Giorgio and Massimo took us under their care, showing us around their favorite beaches, restaurants and bars. Strolling down the road one afternoon, Fabio pointed out his preferred pizzeria. A dashing pizzaiolo greeted us amicably as we looked inside. In an attempt at making conversation, I lamely asked him how the pizza was that evening. With a throaty chuckle, he replied, 'Grande, grande,' accompanying the comment with a peculiar gesture. Yanking me outside, Fabio asked if I realized what 'pizza' was a euphemism for in the local dialect. Let's just say I never got to experience any sort of pizza from that pizzaiolo; I was too mortified to ever return.
