Set your path with Project Bird Tracks

Education abroad can be a rewarding and invaluable aspect of a student’s university experience. This belief is strongly supported in a recent book, Education Abroad: Learning in a Global Context, which takes a close look at the many aspects of education abroad as a learning environment. The book is a volume in the series Contemporary Perspectives on Learning Environments, and was co-edited by Dr. Erin Mikulec, professor and associate director in the School of Teaching and Learning (TCH), Samantha Potempa, Senior Assistant Director for Employer Engagement for Career Services at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and Dr. Kara Pike Inman, Director of Education Abroad at University of North Carolina-Wilmington.
