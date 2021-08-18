Dear Street Sense…

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. I'm enjoying the fact that, in many red-state MAGA communities, some folks have shown up for their COVID vaccinations in cognito, sometimes in disguise, for fear that their Trump-lickin' friends, family, and associates might recognize them and label them blasphemers against the One True Faith. Some anti-vax vaxers have even begged medical staff not to tell on them for fear of retribution. Reminds me of all the good, Christian family men in Vancouver who skitter across the river into Portland to prowl the rest stops, cruising spots, and strip clubs, or to sell stolen catalytic converters. If you claim to be an anti-masker and anti-vaxer because your Trumpian buddies intimidate you, your cowardice and mendacity (like your MAGA bros) will betray you every time.